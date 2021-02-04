For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Feb 2021 17:39 |  By RnMTeam

Did you see Justin Bieber's Rolls Royce by West Coast Customs? It will blow your mind

MUMBAI: A few YouTubers going about their daily content creation were stopped in their tracks after coming across Justin Beiber and his wildly exoctic Rolls Royce, built by West Coast Customs.

The 26-year-old pop star has been leading a quiet life, making appearances every once in a while with his wife of two years, Hailey Rhode Bieber. As a leader in trending music, fashion and all things lifestyle, when Beiber does get found in public, nothing about it is low-key.

Well, YouTuber Gordon ‘effspot’ Cheng and his mates were caught off-guard when they apparently drove by the Canadian singer-songwriter, though they weren’t exactly sure if it was Bieber or not.
But speculations were put to bed after gazing on the imposing Rolls Royce, made special by West Coast Customs’ famous garage, and effspot was completely beside himself after connecting the dots.

The channel, that’s known for showcasing some of the most wild vehicles to their community of 688,000 subscribers, got themselves an up-close outside look at Beiber’s new ride for 2021.
“The funny thing is,” effspot explained, “we were driving in [our] car, and [Beiber] looked at us and he was like, ‘What the fuck was that?’ And we look at him, and we thought ‘What the fuck is that?!’”
See, effspot also has a wild looking ride, but for completely different reasons. Well, it seems like they both got the live reactions from people who’d expect to see their respective cars.

The star was also spotted outside a Santa Monica restaurant with the same Rolls Royce, and the images from his outing had the silver car prominently featured.

Beiber’s car itself is something to behold. While it has the gorgeous design of the legendary company, the specialists at West Coast Customs outfitted the machine with an astonishingly futuristic body.

Now, it looks like something that would be labeled as a special Tesla with a Space edition of some sort, but the famous wide-body and elegant angel outfitted on the hood reassured passerbys of its origins.
The Rolls Royce is one of Beiber’s recent 2021 purchases and it’s already capturing people’s intrigue, which is bound to grow as the Canadian star makes more appearances out in the wild.

