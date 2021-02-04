BIG SKY MUSIC GROUP announced launch

MUMBAI: BIG SKY MUSIC GROUP, a record label, management and entertainment company concentrating on artist development, innovative strategy, brand partnerships, mentorship and artist authenticity, has officially announced its launch with flagship artist, dynamic singer-songwriter, STEPHANIE QUAYLE. Carli [McLaughlin] Kane will serve as head of Big Sky Music Group, as the burgeoning label plans for expansion in 2021.

The announcement comes on the heels of Quayle’s new single release, “By Heart,” available on all digital platforms (1/8/21). Quayle starts this chapter with Big Sky Music Group with a history of impressive partnerships with top brands like Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s, Harley-Davidson, Wrangler, and KOA, as well as accolades that include being named a CMT Next Women of Country artist, performing multiple times at the Grand Ole Opry, and garnering over 100 million audience impressions at country radio with previous singles.

Big Sky Music Group’s mission is to be a safe, inclusive and supportive home for artists and creators who share a limitless worldview and imperative to pursue music. Highlighting their commitment to collaboration is the label’s mentorship initiative, which is poised to positively impact female artists, creators and young professionals starting out on their journey by sharing wisdom, experience and tools for success.

“The company name, Big Sky Music Group, reflects the limitless spirit and business model of our mission and identity,” shares Carli Kane, Vice President, Big Sky Music Group. “The company’s structure embraces the fluidity of the marketplace and is prepared to prosper in an ever-changing landscape in these new times.”

“When I named Rebel Engine [Entertainment] it was in response to seeing so many incredible female artists get signed, shelved and dropped. I picked the company name thinking I needed to resist the conventional industry establishment,” explains Stephanie Quayle, Founder and Flagship Artist. “In retrospect, it was never about rebelling it was always about pioneering and innovating as part of the music community.”

Big Sky Music Group boasts an impressive internal team including promotions veteran EJ BERNAS as VP, Strategic Partnerships and Development, CHRSTINE HILLMANN as Director, A&R and Artist Development, ELLA BIBLER as Label Coordinator, and AMY SOVINE as Special Projects Manager.