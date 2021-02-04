For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Feb 2021

Abhijit Ghoshal: Rendering Shiv Tandav Stotram has been an enriching experience in all ways

MUMBAI: A versatile singer, Abhijit loves to sing melodius bhajans and it is slowly becoming his favourite genre.

Abhijit said, "Shiv Tandav Stotram is one of the most difficult verses in Sanskrit. Written by Mahavidvaan Ravana in Treta Yuga more than almost 8 lakh 80 thousand years back, it has to be sung meticulously with high speed and has very less scope for taking breaths. It is hardly attempted LIVE before audience."

Abhijit has been performing Shiv Tandav Stotram in his LIVE concert Bhajan Pravaah. Now he is releasing the video on 5th Feb on his YouTube channel. Abhijit has a presence on more than 700 audio platforms.

Interestingly, Abhijit Ghoshal is a Bengali from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Abhijit’s Swaminarayan Bhajan ‘Aaj Mare Orde Re’ in Gujarati crossed more than 1,50,00,000 [1.5Crore] views on Youtube. Check out for more such interesting soulful renditions from Abhijit.

