For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Feb 2021 19:56 |  By RnMTeam

Watch Neha Kakkar dance to 'Saiyaan Ji' during Indian Idol 12 set

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singhs released a new song, ‘Saiyaan Ji’ features Honey Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha in its music video.

Neha Kakkar is one of the judges of the music reality show Indian Idol 12 along with Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. The Bollywood singer, Neha Kakkar holds a massive fan following on her social media. She treats her fans by posting regularly. Recently, Neha took to Instagram to post a new video in which she was seen grooving on the sets of Indian Idol 12.

In the video shared by Neha, she is seen grooving on the same song in a black outfit.

Tags
Neha Kakkar Singer Yo Honey Singhs Saiyaan Ji Honey Singh Nushrratt Bharuccha
Related news
News | 03 Feb 2021

Ariana Grande hints of album with four new 'Positions'

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande has some new positions for you. The singer teased that a deluxe edition of her Positions album is coming soon with four new songs. Grande tweeted three images on Monday night (Feb. 1), including a TV with the date Jan.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2021

Celebrities react on Rihanna supporting farmer protests

MUMBAI: Hours after international pop singer Rihanna shared a tweet about the ongoing farmer protests in India, social activist Greta Thunberg again expressed "solidarity" with the protests.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2021

The Weeknd hint Super Bowl halftime show

MUMBAI: The Weeknd‘s performance at the Super Bowl halftime show this weekend will be performed entirely live.

read more
News | 02 Feb 2021

Jashan Bhumkar had a natural inclination towards classical music

MUMBAI: New generation vocalist Jashan Bhumkar was recently featured as a young talent in the world of classical music in AIR’s talk show “Yuva Tarang”.

read more
News | 02 Feb 2021

Watch week of February 1 livestreams and virtual concerts

MUMBAI: The weather outside may still be frightful, but the week of February 1 has some notable livestream and virtual shows on offer to heat things up.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Soumini Sridhara Paul on Artist Aloud completing 11 years; reveals milestone achievements, challenges, future ahead and much more

Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, recently foread more

News
Tanuja Gomes Co-CEO, Co-Founder, Furtados School of Music shares her perspective on Education Budget

MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wifread more

News
Unravelling the mystery behind the different voices, BIG FM introduces RJ Aabhimanyu in Delhi as the new host of ‘Damdaar Evenings’

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in India, that has time and again presented insread more

News
Tanuja Gomes Co-CEO, Co-Founder, Furtados School of Music shares her point of view on Budget

MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wiread more

News
EXIT Festival 20th anniversary celebration will be held according to plan in July 2021

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival organisers remain optimistic about their 20th anniversary edition and wouldread more

top# 5 articles

1
Magnetic Fields announce new festival IP, Nomads

MUMBAI: One of the most popular showcases of contemporary Indian arts and music, Magnetic Fields on Wednesday added a new festival IP to its fold,...read more

2
My philosophy in life is simple-forgive and forget: Dino James

Tracks based on struggles and experiences; an Indian rapper, singer, composer Dino James has a hoard of popular songs like Loser, Girlfriend and...read more

3
Ariana Grande hints of album with four new 'Positions'

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande has some new positions for you. The singer teased that a deluxe edition of her Positions album is coming soon with four new...read more

4
Raaga Trippin' on collab with Animal Planet: Recreating sounds of the jungle was very interesting; it helped push our vocal boundaries

On Republic Day, Animal Planet released a soulful natural symphony music video in association with RaagaTrippin’, the famous Indian A-capella group...read more

5
Yo Yo Honey Singh, Vishal Dadlani hug and patch up on Indian Idol 12

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and singer-composer Vishal Dadlani have hugged each other on sets of the ongoing Indian Idol season 12, setting...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games