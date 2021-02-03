Watch Neha Kakkar dance to 'Saiyaan Ji' during Indian Idol 12 set

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singhs released a new song, ‘Saiyaan Ji’ features Honey Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha in its music video.

Neha Kakkar is one of the judges of the music reality show Indian Idol 12 along with Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. The Bollywood singer, Neha Kakkar holds a massive fan following on her social media. She treats her fans by posting regularly. Recently, Neha took to Instagram to post a new video in which she was seen grooving on the sets of Indian Idol 12.

In the video shared by Neha, she is seen grooving on the same song in a black outfit.