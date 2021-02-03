Sachet-Parampara recall creating new song 'Chhor denge' amid lockdown

MUMBAI: For the singer-composer duo of Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, their upcoming single Chhor denge was an organic process. The real-life couple and musical partners add that the tunes of the song started flowing during a lockdown afternoon.
The single sung by Parampara has been picturised on Nora Fatehi, and is about heartbreak and revenge penned. It is written by Yogesh Dubey.
"'Chhor denge' is an extremely special song for us. Several songs are made everyday but sometimes, somedays, somethings go really special for you. At times you realise that the song you've made is magical and there was a certain energy around you which was pushing you to do better than your best capacity," the duo said.
"We were looking for a few thoughts to start composing our tunes and suddenly we came across this lyrics saying 'Chhor denge'. It tempted us to keep reading the lines written by Yogesh Dubey over an email he sent us a while ago," they recalled.
"The tunes started developing and the music and thoughts started flowing during an afternoon of the lockdown phase. Line after line, the song kept developing and we kept gaining the energies," they said, adding that Nora Fatehi's presence in the video was "sone pe suhaga (icing on the cake)".
The song, also featuring actor Ehan Bhat, will be out on February 4.
(Source: IANS)
