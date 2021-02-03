Magnetic Fields announce new festival IP, Nomads

MUMBAI: One of the most popular showcases of contemporary Indian arts and music, Magnetic Fields on Wednesday added a new festival IP to its fold, Magnetic Fields Nomads.

Imagined as a three-day, open-air gathering of creatives and community, Magnetic Fields Nomads will host only 400 attendees at the palatial Nahargarh Ranthambore from March 19-21, 2021 while strictly adhering to health and safety protocols outlined by the Rajasthan government.

Tickets for the three-day event will go on sale on February 10.

Learn more at https://nomads.magneticfields.in/

Stretched across 20 acres of land and surrounded by a 16th-century style fortress Ranthambore Fort, Nahargarh is an ivory fortress nestled amidst thousands of trees – making it the perfect venue to host a socially-distanced limited sized gathering.

“Magnetic Fields Nomads is a new project that we have been dreaming up over the last few years,” reads a statement from the team behind the festival. “In reaction to the global pandemic we have reimagined the structure and scaled it down considerably so we can produce and execute an environment that incorporates protocols to ensure that everyone is safe and protected. Our focus this year is on championing and supporting local excellence in food, culture and music as we cautiously celebrate the encouraging signs of revival in India,” it adds.

What to expect at Magnetic Fields Nomads

Magnetic Fields represents an exciting vision of modern India, and Magnetic Fields Nomads is another exploration in introducing new concepts and experiences to attendees.

The three-day event, envisioned as an open-air retreat, will focus on elements often on the fringes at the larger edition in Alsisar whilst adding some new ones. Attendees will be able to savour unique culinary experiences featuring some of the most exciting names from the F&B landscape in India under The Chef’s Table banner while Magnetic Fields mainstays like the wellness space Magnetic Sanctuary and the travelling theatre The Peacock Club can also be experienced at Nahargarh Ranthambore.

Stages in the desert make way for sundowners under the trees, picnics in the garden and pool parties and of course since Ranthambore is home to the royal predator, a jungle safari is bound to be one of the highlights of the weekend.

More details on the programming will be announced soon.

The first edition of Magnetic Fields Nomads will be an extremely intimate affair with limited capacity. This year will be residential – only those people staying on site in one of the rooms will be able to attend. The extensive venue will safely accommodate all attendees and the festival has carefully programmed the event using spaces that allow for a substantial distance for each experience.

If you want to know more about the health and safety protocols being planned for the event, head here.

The eighth edition of Magnetic Fields was cancelled in 2020 due to the ongoing global pandemic COVID-19.