For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Feb 2021 13:35 |  By RnMTeam

Celebrities react on Rihanna supporting farmer protests

MUMBAI: Hours after international pop singer Rihanna shared a tweet about the ongoing farmer protests in India, social activist Greta Thunberg again expressed "solidarity" with the protests. A host of celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, You Tuber Lilly Singh reacted to Rihanna and Greta on Twitter. While Kangana called Rihanna "a fool", Richa hailed her for showing interest in the same.

Late Tuesday, Rihanna shared a news article about the farmers protest on Twitter and asked, "why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest." This led hundreds of her followers to choose sides over the protests which continue to yield any results despite multiple round of talks between the farmers and the central government.

Kangana, who has been vocal in showing her opposition to the protests, took to Twitter to answer to Rihanna. She wrote, " No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."
When a fan reminded Kangana of a tweet in which she had mentioned how she was listening to Rihanna's hit number, Diamonds, the Panga actor replied, "Oye t***u I took over my account in August last year before that it was a team fan page, mujhe na pop music samajh aata hai nahi main English gaane zyaada sunti hoon. Soja aab ho gaya tera (I don't understand pop music, I listen to English songs more. Now go and sleep, you are done)."

Meanwhile, Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh thanked Rihanna for the same. She replied to her, "Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED."

Richa Chadha also reacted to Rihanna with a heart, hands joined in prayer emoji and a bow and arrow emoji. She also replied with a "Yes" to Greta's tweet that read, "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India."

Diljit Dosanjh also shared a happy picture of Rihanna on his Instagram Stories, with her song Run This Town playing in the background.

Tags
Rihanna Diljit Dosanjh Twitter Hansal Mehta Kangana Ranaut Singer music
Related news
News | 03 Feb 2021

Watch Neha Kakkar dance to 'Saiyaan Ji' during Indian Idol 12 set

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singhs released a new song, ‘Saiyaan Ji’ features Honey Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha in its music video.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2021

Ariana Grande hints of album with four new 'Positions'

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande has some new positions for you. The singer teased that a deluxe edition of her Positions album is coming soon with four new songs. Grande tweeted three images on Monday night (Feb. 1), including a TV with the date Jan.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2021

Magnetic Fields announce new festival IP, Nomads

MUMBAI: One of the most popular showcases of contemporary Indian arts and music, Magnetic Fields on Wednesday added a new festival IP to its fold, Magnetic Fields Nomads.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2021

Shreya Ghoshal teams with composer brother Soumyadeep for new single

MUMBAI: Singer Shreya Ghoshal has released a single titled Angana morey, for which she has joined hands with her brother, musician Soumyadeep Ghoshal.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2021

Himansh Kohli: More difficult to tell story in five-minute music video than two-hour film

MUMBAI: Actor Himansh Kohli will soon be seen in the new music video Main jis din bhula doon, says being in front of the camera is always a learning experience.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Soumini Sridhara Paul on Artist Aloud completing 11 years; reveals milestone achievements, challenges, future ahead and much more

Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, recently foread more

News
Tanuja Gomes Co-CEO, Co-Founder, Furtados School of Music shares her perspective on Education Budget

MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wifread more

News
Unravelling the mystery behind the different voices, BIG FM introduces RJ Aabhimanyu in Delhi as the new host of ‘Damdaar Evenings’

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in India, that has time and again presented insread more

News
Tanuja Gomes Co-CEO, Co-Founder, Furtados School of Music shares her point of view on Budget

MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wiread more

News
EXIT Festival 20th anniversary celebration will be held according to plan in July 2021

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival organisers remain optimistic about their 20th anniversary edition and wouldread more

top# 5 articles

1
Raaga Trippin' on collab with Animal Planet: Recreating sounds of the jungle was very interesting; it helped push our vocal boundaries

On Republic Day, Animal Planet released a soulful natural symphony music video in association with RaagaTrippin’, the famous Indian A-capella group...read more

2
G-Eazy is ‘happy’ for ex-girlfriend Halsey's pregnancy

MUMBAI: G-Eazy is wishing the best for ex Halsey after she announced she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin. A source close to the...read more

3
Yo Yo Honey Singh, Vishal Dadlani hug and patch up on Indian Idol 12

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and singer-composer Vishal Dadlani have hugged each other on sets of the ongoing Indian Idol season 12, setting...read more

4
Watch Neha Kakkar dance to 'Saiyaan Ji' during Indian Idol 12 set

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singhs released a new song, ‘Saiyaan Ji’ features Honey Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha in its music video. Neha...read more

5
Magnetic Fields announce new festival IP, Nomads

MUMBAI: One of the most popular showcases of contemporary Indian arts and music, Magnetic Fields on Wednesday added a new festival IP to its fold,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games