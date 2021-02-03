For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  03 Feb 2021

Ariana Grande hints of album with four new 'Positions'

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande has some new positions for you. The singer teased that a deluxe edition of her Positions album is coming soon with four new songs. Grande tweeted three images on Monday night (Feb. 1), including a TV with the date Jan. 29, 2021, on it, a bathroom mirror with the names "Ari, Doja, Meg" scrawled on it with a heart and the name of the "34+35" remix they appear on and a new track list for the singer's sixth album.

The beefed up version lists 19 tracks, with the new songs purposely scribbled out. The fresh track at No. 15 slides in right after "POV," with another freshie at No. 16, followed by the "34+35" remix, then two more newbies at 18 and 19. The only message Ari included with the cryptic images was "happy february."

At press time a spokesperson for Grande could not be reached for comment on the release date for the deluxe edition of Positions.

Ariana Grande
