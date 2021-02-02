Watch week of February 1 livestreams and virtual concerts

MUMBAI: The weather outside may still be frightful, but the week of February 1 has some notable livestream and virtual shows on offer to heat things up.

Literally cooking up a show are Dave Grohl, Mark Ronson and others who are joining Mary McCartney for her new series Mary McCartney Serves It Up on streaming service discovery+. And speaking of food, there will certainly be plenty of it on Sunday (Feb. 7) when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LV. The Weeknd's Super Bowl Half Time Show will air on CBS, but for those wanting to catch the entirety of Miley Cyrus' pregame performance, head over to TikTok ahead of the big game.

See what other livestream events are happening the week of Feb. 1-7. This list will be updated as more virtual shows are announced.

Feb. 3: Arlo Parks is celebrating the release of her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, with a livestream concert and Q&A. The first 75 people who order her album via Amoeba will get to watch the performance, which starts at 6 p.m. ET.

Feb. 4: Mary McCartney, the daughter of Paul McCartney, launches her cooking show — Mary McCartney Serves It Up — on streaming service Discovery+. Her guests include musicians such as Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, producer and DJ Mark Ronson, and more sharing recipes for favorite dishes.

Feb. 5: Three Doors Down is celebrating the 20th anniversary of debut album The Better Life. The band will be the album in its entirety -- along with a few new songs -- from Nashville. The show kicks off at 9 p.m. ET; tickets start at $20.

Rufus Wainwright is performing Out of the Game as part of his Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective series from his living room. The show begins at 5 p.m. ET; tickets are $20.

Flux Pavilion is celebrating .wav with a live performance. The show begins a 10 p.m. ET; tickets are $10.

Feb. 5-6: The Disco Biscuits are playing two live shows to benefit staff of Philadelphia's Ardmore Music Hall, where their sets will be streamed from. The shows start at 8 p.m. ET on Nugs.net.

Feb. 7: Miley Cyrus will be performing at the Super Bowl’s TikTok Tailgate, with 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers being the honored guests. The show begins at 2:30 p.m. ET, and can be viewed in its entirety on TikTok, with select portions on CBS' pregame show.