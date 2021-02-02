Shaan to unveil his Punjabi track soon

MUMBAI: Singer Shaan on Sunday shared a glimpse of his upcoming Punjabi track, Yakeen, which he says is close to his heart.
The singer, who has given many hit Bollywood songs like "Chand sifarish", "Bum bum bole" and "Main aisa kyon hoon", has been focusing on his independent music lately. Now, he is looking forward to the release of "Yakeen", which is slated to drop on February 5.
Apart from singing, Shaan has also composed the Punjabi track, and believes that it carries an important message of belief in oneself and belief in the good.
"'Yakeen' is a track that is close to my heart. Songs that carry a message along with them are always special and we have tried to do just that with this one. Belief in love, belief in oneself, and the belief that things will get better, are things that form the crux of 'Yakeen'," said the singer.
"Yakeen" music video features Punjabi actors Pihu Sharma and Jimmy Sharma.
The "Tanha dil" hitmaker took to Instagram to share the motion poster of the song.
"Holding on with faith that some day everything will be alright #Yakeen releasing on 5th February exclusively on my YouTube channel!," Shaan captioned it.
(Source: IANS)
