Selena Gomez's cooking show raises $360,000 for charity

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is bringing the heat with Selena + Chef ... literally.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of the singer's HBO Max cooking show — which has raised $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations over two seasons — Gomez, 28, nonchalantly puts out a fire in her kitchen while staying as chill as ever.

Charities that have benefited from funds raised include World Central Kitchen, Beit T'Shuvah, City Harvest, Alma Backyard Farms, NAACP, Alex's Lemonade Stand, Feeding San Diego, No Kid Hungry, Feeding America, Postpartum Support International, Chrysalis, Harlem Grown, C-CAP, Summa Everything, MAAC Project, Baby2Baby, Smile Train.

"We're going to take two tablespoons of butter and you're going to put it in your sauté pan on the stove," Kelis Rogers (yes, Kelis of the iconic song "Milkshake") tells Gomez before the fire. "You're going to turn that on low."

After the Rare Beauty founder - who launched her Rare Impact Fund last year with the goal of raising $100 million to go towards mental health — places the piece of butter in the pan, the pan starts to smoke before it bursts into flames.

As Gomez's friends freak out, the singer attempts to literally blow out the fire. (Her friends walk away afraid while Gomez tries to deal with the flames.)

"It's off!" she says as Kelis asks, "What is happening?! What just lit on fire," before suggesting that Gomez and her friends cover the pan.

"Wait, were we supposed to have it on high?" says an unfazed Gomez afterwards.

"It should be on low," explains Kelis, before her friend Raquelle admits to putting it on high. "The pan's done now."

The new season of Selena + Chef comes just as the singer announced her first-ever Spanish-language body of work, EP Revelación. On Friday, the singer dropped its second single "Baila Conmigo" featuring Puerto Rican star Rauw Alejandro.

"I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?" she said about the new music.

Both seasons of Selena + Chef are currently streaming on HBO Max.