Selena Gomez's cooking show raises $360,000 for charity

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is bringing the heat with Selena + Chef ... literally.
In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of the singer's HBO Max cooking show — which has raised $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations over two seasons — Gomez, 28, nonchalantly puts out a fire in her kitchen while staying as chill as ever.
Charities that have benefited from funds raised include World Central Kitchen, Beit T'Shuvah, City Harvest, Alma Backyard Farms, NAACP, Alex's Lemonade Stand, Feeding San Diego, No Kid Hungry, Feeding America, Postpartum Support International, Chrysalis, Harlem Grown, C-CAP, Summa Everything, MAAC Project, Baby2Baby, Smile Train.
"We're going to take two tablespoons of butter and you're going to put it in your sauté pan on the stove," Kelis Rogers (yes, Kelis of the iconic song "Milkshake") tells Gomez before the fire. "You're going to turn that on low."
After the Rare Beauty founder - who launched her Rare Impact Fund last year with the goal of raising $100 million to go towards mental health — places the piece of butter in the pan, the pan starts to smoke before it bursts into flames.
As Gomez's friends freak out, the singer attempts to literally blow out the fire. (Her friends walk away afraid while Gomez tries to deal with the flames.)
"It's off!" she says as Kelis asks, "What is happening?! What just lit on fire," before suggesting that Gomez and her friends cover the pan.
"Wait, were we supposed to have it on high?" says an unfazed Gomez afterwards.
"It should be on low," explains Kelis, before her friend Raquelle admits to putting it on high. "The pan's done now."
The new season of Selena + Chef comes just as the singer announced her first-ever Spanish-language body of work, EP Revelación. On Friday, the singer dropped its second single "Baila Conmigo" featuring Puerto Rican star Rauw Alejandro.
"I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?" she said about the new music.
Both seasons of Selena + Chef are currently streaming on HBO Max.
MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wifread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in India, that has time and again presented insread more
MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wiread more
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival organisers remain optimistic about their 20th anniversary edition and wouldread more
MUMBAI: With focus on offering the most diverse music experience to listeners, India’s largest muread more
MUMBAI: The weather outside may still be frightful, but the week of February 1 has some notable livestream and virtual shows on offer to heat things...read more
MUMBAI: New generation vocalist Jashan Bhumkar was recently featured as a young talent in the world of classical music in AIR’s talk show “Yuva...read more
MUMBAI: Gunijaan Research Art Culture & Education,(GRACE) Foundation is a Not for Profit organization that intends to bring together all...read more
MUMBAI: It looks like Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton can check one item off of their wedding to-do list. In a series of tweets shared Sunday, Jan. 31...read more
MUMBAI: The month of romance is here. Everyone is feeling the love in the air and can't keep calm. Series of proposals and heart connections are on...read more