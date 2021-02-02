Sander van Doorn 'Golden' (ft. Blondfire) out now via Spinnin' Records

MUMBAI: Dutch titan Sander van Doorn has teamed up with American indie/pop band Blondfire on stunning new single ‘Golden’ – out now via Spinnin’ Records.
BUY OR STREAM: SANDER VAN DOORN ‘GOLDEN’ FT. BLONDFIRE
Yet another shining example of the dazzling productions fans have come to expect from the Doorn Records headhoncho, ‘Golden’ is an enthralling trance meets indie production. Kicking off with plucky synths and a hypnotic beat, Sander deftly weaves Erica’s ethereal vocals, building momentum as he layers the intoxicating lyrics against a trance infused soundscape, that will give leave listeners on a natural high. Born to be blasted from your speakers, ‘Golden’ is a sublime piece that effortlessly captures that much-longed for festival euphoria.
Heading into 2021 continuing the dazzling array of quality output that has seen him earn his position as one of dance music’s authorities, Sander’s latest offering signals the perfect start to what will hopefully be a much more promising year ahead. Having made 2020 his own, with a host of releases under both his Sander van Doorn and Purple Haze monikers, as well playing a number of pivotal livestreams throughout the year, Sander is looking to continue his run of success as a revered producer into the new year.
Spearheaded by Erica Driscoll, LA-based indie pop band Blondfire has been responsible for a catalogue of sumptuous singles. The band’s alternative rock inspired sound manages to convey the right note between sad yet uplifting with every production. Having already dipped their toes into the dance music realm, having previously collaborated with the likes of Avicii and Arty, Erica’s dreamy vocals perfectly complement Sander’s sound, providing the perfect feature on ‘Golden.’
MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wifread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in India, that has time and again presented insread more
MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wiread more
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival organisers remain optimistic about their 20th anniversary edition and wouldread more
MUMBAI: With focus on offering the most diverse music experience to listeners, India’s largest muread more
MUMBAI: Actress Mahira Sharma, who rose to fame on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, will soon be seen in a music video with Punjabi singer Karan Aujla...read more
MUMBAI: Internationally recognised and acclaimed model Aimee Misobbah who enjoys a massive fan base across the world, will finally make her debut in...read more
MUMBAI: Billie Eilish has revealed her forthcoming album, which is currently untitled, is likely to contain 16 tracks. During a Q&A session...read more
MUMBAI: On Saturday night, K-pop group BLACKPINK aired their very first virtual live show. And the girls brought their A-game with breathtaking first...read more
MUMBAI: The challenges of social anxiety and struggling to stay focused is a tough climb to overcome. These hurdles caused Nance Brito, an aspiring...read more