My philosophy in life is simple-forgive and forget: Dino James

Tracks based on struggles and experiences; an Indian rapper, singer, composer Dino James has a hoard of popular songs like Loser, Girlfriend and Wishlist. Currently he has been signed on India's leading music label, Sony Music India and is doing an immense amount of great work there.

Well, James in a recent interview with Radioandmusic.com has spoken about upcoming projects, extended playlist entitled Chemicals, Sunn and Feel Hain Ki Nahi, his association with Sony Music and much more. Check it out.

Your association with Sony Music.

Sony is a great label and I think it's the only label who's supporting Indie artists. The best thing about working with Sony is that I don't feel I am working or I am being forced into something, they give the artists liberty and freedom. They just let me be me and they understand hip-hop culture and rap. It feels good to be growing together.

Could you shed light on your upcoming tracks. Please give a gist on what they are about?

I have a lots of songs planned in the pipeline. I would not reveal name of any tracks because my titles usually give out a lot of insight about the song. I am never scared to experiment and I love to experiment with my music, lyrics, melodies and my videos as well. So it's gonna be a complete 360° sound. I want to express and narrate things and I always try to do that in the best possible way.

What is your 2021 plan?

I want to keep my focus on my songs, my family and friends, and apart from working I want to focus on enjoying my life. I don't want to stress myself, or take things too personally. My philosophy in life is simple forgive and forget.

Are you going to try something new?

Yes, like I said before I love to experiment and it's a very monotonous process if you do only one thing. The attention span of people is very short, so they will probably judge you on your 3 or 4 songs. So as a creative individual it's always a hunt of new creative ideas be it sound, visuals or writing, not only for people but for yourself as well, so that you can always break the monotony and feel fresh about what you do.

What is the genre you are excited to try?

There are genres that I want to try, but I don't want to reveal them because people will have an idea of what's in store and I would love to keep that a secret. To be honest I can actually see hip-hop or rap fitting in all the genres. I can easily come up with rhymes, structures, stories no matter what the song is. We are 360, rapping can fit in anywhere, it's just like water. Just like water changes its shape based on the utensil it's being placed into, rapping can fit in anywhere.

What is the future of the Music industry amid pandemic?

I think this pandemic has given music the opportunity to only grow, grow and grow more. People are home, theatres are shut so people are exploring new and different stuff online, music being a part of it.