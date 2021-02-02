Miley Cyrus offers to perform at Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding

MUMBAI: It looks like Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton can check one item off of their wedding to-do list.
In a series of tweets shared Sunday, Jan. 31, Miley Cyrus offered to serve as the couple's wedding singer. It all started after the 51-year-old No Doubt star saw the 28-year-old artist perform "Prisoner" on NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts series.
"Talented geeezzzz," Stefani wrote. "gx."
Needless to say, Cyrus was pretty excited to receive a compliment from Stefani, writing, "When my hero's [sic] tweet me I get horny." She then offered to sing for the bride and groom on their big day.
"ALSO @gwenstefani @blakeshelton I'll be your wedding singer! Cyrus tweeted. "I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It's your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!"
While it's unclear whether Stefani will actually take Cyrus up on her offer, she seemed to appreciate the gesture, replying, "Thanks puppy gx."
thanks puppy gx https://t.co/8s2X6BC6bD
— Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) February 1, 2021
Shelton proposed to Stefani in Oklahoma last October. "I walked in and my son was, like, sitting right by this, like, fireplace and Blake basically was, like, getting down on his knees to do a fire and he goes, 'Hey, can you look in that cabinet over there and get me a fire starter?'" the mother of three—who shares sons Kingston, 14; Zuma, 12; and Apollo, 6, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale—recalled to Kelly Clarkson in December. "So, I opened the cabinet and there was, like, a ring in a box and I was like, 'Ah! What? Are you serious?'"
The major milestone came about five years after the couple first started dating. As for when the two will tie the knot, Stefani told Jimmy Fallon in January they had no immediate plans because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "It's like, 'Blake, why couldn't you have done it before?'" she quipped. "Now we can't have a wedding with the pandemic. It's like sitting around going, 'OK, drag it out more!'"
But one thing is for sure: Stefani can't wait to marry the 44-year-old country music singer. "He's just such a good guy," she told Today that same month. "He's one of the most generous human beings and down to earth. It all sounds generic, but it's just so true. He's so gifted and so unique and talented and he really just is my best friend. And I feel just so excited that I have someone in my life that I now I have a chance at, like, happiness, you know what I mean, for a long time to come."
