For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Feb 2021 18:32 |  By RnMTeam

Miley Cyrus offers to perform at Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding

MUMBAI: It looks like Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton can check one item off of their wedding to-do list.

In a series of tweets shared Sunday, Jan. 31, Miley Cyrus offered to serve as the couple's wedding singer. It all started after the 51-year-old No Doubt star saw the 28-year-old artist perform "Prisoner" on NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts series.

"Talented geeezzzz," Stefani wrote. "gx."

Needless to say, Cyrus was pretty excited to receive a compliment from Stefani, writing, "When my hero's [sic] tweet me I get horny." She then offered to sing for the bride and groom on their big day.
"ALSO @gwenstefani @blakeshelton I'll be your wedding singer! Cyrus tweeted. "I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It's your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!"

While it's unclear whether Stefani will actually take Cyrus up on her offer, she seemed to appreciate the gesture, replying, "Thanks puppy gx."

Shelton proposed to Stefani in Oklahoma last October. "I walked in and my son was, like, sitting right by this, like, fireplace and Blake basically was, like, getting down on his knees to do a fire and he goes, 'Hey, can you look in that cabinet over there and get me a fire starter?'" the mother of three—who shares sons Kingston, 14; Zuma, 12; and Apollo, 6, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale—recalled to Kelly Clarkson in December. "So, I opened the cabinet and there was, like, a ring in a box and I was like, 'Ah! What? Are you serious?'"

The major milestone came about five years after the couple first started dating. As for when the two will tie the knot, Stefani told Jimmy Fallon in January they had no immediate plans because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "It's like, 'Blake, why couldn't you have done it before?'" she quipped. "Now we can't have a wedding with the pandemic. It's like sitting around going, 'OK, drag it out more!'"

But one thing is for sure: Stefani can't wait to marry the 44-year-old country music singer. "He's just such a good guy," she told Today that same month. "He's one of the most generous human beings and down to earth. It all sounds generic, but it's just so true. He's so gifted and so unique and talented and he really just is my best friend. And I feel just so excited that I have someone in my life that I now I have a chance at, like, happiness, you know what I mean, for a long time to come."

Tags
Miley Cyrus Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton wedding singer
Related news
News | 02 Feb 2021

Watch week of February 1 livestreams and virtual concerts

MUMBAI: The weather outside may still be frightful, but the week of February 1 has some notable livestream and virtual shows on offer to heat things up.

read more
News | 01 Feb 2021

Watch Miley Cyrus tiny desk home performance

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus just made herself at home-a tiny home that is. On Jan. 28, the artist appeared on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series, but instead of performing from NPR host Bob Boilen's desk in Washington D.C., she rocked out in a tiny version of her bedroom.

read more
News | 20 Jan 2021

Dua Lipa responds to pregnancy rumors

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa may have to set some new rules for how she uses emojis. During the Jan. 18th episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 25-year-old singer recalled how a recent Instagram post sparked pregnancy rumors.

read more
News | 19 Jan 2021

Miley Cyrus finds girls 'way hotter' than men

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus says girls are way hotter than men.

read more
News | 18 Jan 2021

TUNE IN TONIGHT – Blake Shelton, Craig Morgan, Dustin Lynch, Chris Janson and more for NWTF Foundation's Conservation AID live stream concert

MUMBAI: Tune in tonight (January 15th) at 8pm ET / 7pm CT for the National Wild Turkey Federation Foundation's Conservation AID live stream benefit concert to support wildlife conservation, featuring Blake Shelton, Craig Morgan, Dustin Lynch, Chris Janson, Jimmie Allen, Lindsay Ell, LoCash,

read more

RnM Biz

News
Tanuja Gomes Co-CEO, Co-Founder, Furtados School of Music shares her perspective on Education Budget

MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wifread more

News
Unravelling the mystery behind the different voices, BIG FM introduces RJ Aabhimanyu in Delhi as the new host of ‘Damdaar Evenings’

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in India, that has time and again presented insread more

News
Tanuja Gomes Co-CEO, Co-Founder, Furtados School of Music shares her point of view on Budget

MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wiread more

News
EXIT Festival 20th anniversary celebration will be held according to plan in July 2021

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival organisers remain optimistic about their 20th anniversary edition and wouldread more

News
Gaana joins hands with Sez on the Beat and his collective THE MVMNT to unify hip-hop forces in India

MUMBAI: With focus on offering the most diverse music experience to listeners, India’s largest muread more

top# 5 articles

1
Gajendra Verma's First ever Music Series 'Summary' by is all things love, drops an episode 'Mushkil Badi' from the series

MUMBAI: The month of romance is here. Everyone is feeling the love in the air and can't keep calm. Series of proposals and heart connections are on...read more

2
Tiger Shroff’s superhit song Casanova's acoustic version features singer Raveena Mehta

MUMBAI: After receiving immense love from his fans for his latest single ‘Casanova’; Tiger Shroff recently revealed that he will be launching an...read more

3
G-Eazy is ‘happy’ for ex-girlfriend Halsey's pregnancy

MUMBAI: G-Eazy is wishing the best for ex Halsey after she announced she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin. A source close to the...read more

4
After Salaar, Shruti Haasan to headline Amazon’s next web series

MUMBAI: Just days after the makers of Salaar announced her as the lead opposite Prabhas, Shruti Haasan has been signed on as the lead for an amazon...read more

5
BLACKPINK’s 'The Show' becomes YouTube breakthrough; fans gush to book tickets

MUMBAI: On Saturday night, K-pop group BLACKPINK aired their very first virtual live show. And the girls brought their A-game with breathtaking first...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games