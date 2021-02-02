Launching of GRACE Foundation Gharana Gen-Next An Ode to the magic of Indian Classical Music (A Day long Musical Program)

MUMBAI: Gunijaan Research Art Culture & Education,(GRACE) Foundation is a Not for Profit organization that intends to bring together all stakeholders in the Indian Performing Arts sector across the country under one umbrella with the adage, “Stay Together--Grow Individually” with a focus on bridging the gaps that exist between different Performing Artists, stakeholders and regions across the country.

Grace Foundation is a brainchild of Mumbai based curator and impresario Shashi Vyas, (founder of leading performing arts company Pancham Nishad). The Foundation aims to collaborate the true potential of a diverse talent pool of the Indian Performing Arts sector comprising classical musicians, dancers, folk, and semi-classical artists, which have enriched the lives of millions of music lovers across the India and globe.

Grace Foundation is celebrating the Launching Day on Sunday, February 7, 2021. The Gharana Gen-next Concert is a unique day-long program, organized to create a holistic

vision and synergy for Performance community, providing a platform to artists, teachers, students, art lovers, arts administrators, technical & production personnel, patrons and allied professionals including Event patrons and sponsors, Finance, Legal, Corporate Managers, Arts Producers & Curators. The concert featuring some of the finest young Hindustani vocalists representing different Gharanas.

The Gharana Gen-Next Concert will pay a rich and glowing tribute during its launching ceremony to the Indian Performing Arts community by introducing on stage eight acclaimed classical vocalists from artistically acclaimed Gharana’s.

Grace Foundation believes in collaborating quintessentially disorganized and unstructured universe of Indian Performing Arts. The Foundation activity objectives and vision set forth shall comprise of following:

1. create a web portal and a database of individuals and institutions across different segments of the Indian Performing Arts sector.

2. Create Benevolent Fund for the Artists and other allied services.

3.Build a Performance Community Impact Network linking these Art forms across different regions with an emphasis on two and three-tier cities/towns.

4. To represent the Indian Performing Arts Fraternity and a platform to converge their voice to different statutory bodies.

5. To organize live events, workshops and seminars/discussion forums, undertake research, archival & documentation, impart knowledge by teaching, and undertake a range of initiatives meant to enlighten the audience.

6. To represent and introduce Indian Performance Arts to the formal sector like Hospitality, Travel, Health & Wellbeing, Legal, Financial, Academic and Insurance industries at a National level for a wider representation of the performing arts ecosystem.

The Gharana Gen Next performers

Ankita Joshi (Mewati Gharana), Kaustuv Kanti Ganguly (Patiala Gharana), Komal & Chinmayee (Gwalior Gharana), Priya Purshothaman (Agra Gharana), Siddhartha Belmannu (Kirana Gharana), Krishna Bongane (Rampur Sahaswan Gharana) and Kashyap brother’s (Benares Gharana).

The co artistes are Yeshwant Vaishnav, Siddesh Bicholkar, Prasad Padhye, Niranjan Lele Pranav Gurav, Sudhanshu Gharphure, Swapnil Bhise, Abhinay Ravande, Ramkrishna Karamblekar, Yati Bhagwat.

Venue of the Concert –

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Auditorium, Shivaji Park, Mumbai- 400028

Date - February 7, 2021; Time - 8.30 am to 8.30 pm

Donation cards for the musical event will be available on www.bookmyshow.com