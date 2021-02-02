G-Eazy is ‘happy’ for ex-girlfriend Halsey's pregnancy

MUMBAI: G-Eazy is wishing the best for ex Halsey after she announced she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

A source close to the rapper, née Gerald Earl Gillum, tells that the "Me, Myself & I" performer is aware of his ex-girlfriend's pregnancy and he's "happy for her." The insider says, "He knows she will make a great mom and has always wanted to be a mom."

The rapper and singer previously dated off-and-on from 2017 to 2018. They broke up for the final time in October 2018, with a source telling E! News at the time, "G-Eazy and Halsey were doing well until a couple of days ago when G-Eazy performed at the Karma International party in Los Angeles on Saturday and was flirting with several girls in public."

Since going their separate ways, however, the source says, "They have not been in touch but he's happy that she is doing well."

Neither have publicly spoken about their breakup, but Halsey has said that her silence on the topic was intentional. As she explained in a 2019 sit-down with Glamour, "…It can become quite easy, in the social media generation, to go from being a musician to becoming a personality."

Instead, Halsey healed her heartbreak through art, releasing the 2018 single "Without Me." She sings in the chart-topping track, "And then I got you off your knees/Put you right back on your feet/Just so you could take advantage of me."

Then this past November, Halsey wrote I Would Leave Me If I Could, a deeply personal collection of poems that detailed her struggles with drug abuse, bipolar disorder and domestic violence. Halsey did not describe the individuals mentioned in the book by name.

Meanwhile, G-Eazy has gone on to date Ashley Benson, with a source previously describing the couple as "inseparable."

"They both make each other laugh all day long," the source shared last October. "G-Eazy thinks that Ashley brings him more down to earth and keeps him grounded. It's been very healthy so far and they are in a great place."