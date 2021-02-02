For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Feb 2021 12:36 |  By RnMTeam

BLACKPINK’s 'The Show' becomes YouTube breakthrough; fans gush to book tickets

MUMBAI: On Saturday night, K-pop group BLACKPINK aired their very first virtual live show. And the girls brought their A-game with breathtaking first performances of their songs from The Album.

When ticket sales opened, the band already made 11.7 billion won or over $10.5 million. On the night of the concert, about 280,000 fans from all over the world (except China) tuned in, which is about the equivalent of 5 performances in a 50,000-person stadium.

During The Show, Rosé, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo performed on special stages, including solo setups for their own individual performances. Jisoo sang her rendition of Tove Lo's "Habits," Jennie sang her single "Solo," Lisa did a cover of Doja Cat's "Say So," and Rosé dropped a whole new song — her much-awaited, very first solo song — "Gone." And the live band added that much more of a live show effect, making fans feel more as if they were actually attending an in-person concert.
The Show was the first-of-its-kind collaboration with YouTube Music, with the paid membership-only access to the live concert. And while it was a one-night-only event, YouTube's going to be rebroadcasting it eight more times.

If you haven't bought tickets and can't watch The Show, there's still more to look forward to that BLACKPINK has been teasing. See the teaser for Rosé's full solo project below.

According to Soompi, Blackpink's The Show being it first online show, the South Korean megastars brought in over 280,000 viewers (excluding China) for their show. The show was aired exclusively on Youtube. The tickets to the gig were sold at an average ticket price of $30-40. Blackpink earned around $10.5 million for the show. Blackpink's The Show was a first-of-its-kind collaboration with YouTube, with the paid membership-only access to the live concert. And while it was a one-night-only event, YouTube is going to broadcast it eight more times.

Tags
BLACKPINK Singer music
Related news
News | 02 Feb 2021

My philosophy in life is simple-forgive and forget: Dino James

Tracks based on struggles and experiences; an Indian rapper, singer, composer Dino James has a hoard of popular songs like Loser, Girlfriend and Wishlist. Currently he has been signed on India's leading music label, Sony Music India and is doing an immense amount of great work there.

read more
News | 02 Feb 2021

After Salaar, Shruti Haasan to headline Amazon’s next web series

MUMBAI: Just days after the makers of Salaar announced her as the lead opposite Prabhas, Shruti Haasan has been signed on as the lead for an amazon prime web series. The actress has certainly started the new year on a high as she will have her music releases this year as well.

read more
News | 02 Feb 2021

Battling ADD & Dyslexia, Cocoelusive overcomes & delivers with 'LoveJam'

MUMBAI: The challenges of social anxiety and struggling to stay focused is a tough climb to overcome. These hurdles caused Nance Brito, an aspiring UK artist that goes under the moniker Cocoelusive, difficulty to study for college exams, which lead to night-long laments due to her anxiety.

read more
News | 02 Feb 2021

Singer Afsana Khan and Marshall Sehgal team up with international model Aimee Misobbah for their upcoming track

MUMBAI: Internationally recognised and acclaimed model Aimee Misobbah who enjoys a massive fan base across the world, will finally make her debut in the music video catagory with the song 'Nain Matakka'.

read more
News | 02 Feb 2021

Shalmali: Lockdown was opportunity, did 2 to 3 virtual gigs a month

MUMBAI: Singer Shalmali opens up about how she has tried to make the most of the past year, which has largely been difficult. While the live music industry suffered due to the Covid pandemic, Shalmali says she tried making the most of the virtual gig circuit.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Tanuja Gomes Co-CEO, Co-Founder, Furtados School of Music shares her perspective on Education Budget

MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wifread more

News
Unravelling the mystery behind the different voices, BIG FM introduces RJ Aabhimanyu in Delhi as the new host of ‘Damdaar Evenings’

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in India, that has time and again presented insread more

News
Tanuja Gomes Co-CEO, Co-Founder, Furtados School of Music shares her point of view on Budget

MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wiread more

News
EXIT Festival 20th anniversary celebration will be held according to plan in July 2021

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival organisers remain optimistic about their 20th anniversary edition and wouldread more

News
Gaana joins hands with Sez on the Beat and his collective THE MVMNT to unify hip-hop forces in India

MUMBAI: With focus on offering the most diverse music experience to listeners, India’s largest muread more

top# 5 articles

1
Battling ADD & Dyslexia, Cocoelusive overcomes & delivers with 'LoveJam'

MUMBAI: The challenges of social anxiety and struggling to stay focused is a tough climb to overcome. These hurdles caused Nance Brito, an aspiring...read more

2
After Salaar, Shruti Haasan to headline Amazon’s next web series

MUMBAI: Just days after the makers of Salaar announced her as the lead opposite Prabhas, Shruti Haasan has been signed on as the lead for an amazon...read more

3
My philosophy in life is simple-forgive and forget: Dino James

Tracks based on struggles and experiences; an Indian rapper, singer, composer Dino James has a hoard of popular songs like Loser, Girlfriend and...read more

4
Tiger Shroff’s superhit song Casanova's acoustic version features singer Raveena Mehta

MUMBAI: After receiving immense love from his fans for his latest single ‘Casanova’; Tiger Shroff recently revealed that he will be launching an...read more

5
The National Centre for Performing Arts reopens for its audience this February 2021

MUMBAI: NCPA reopens for its audience on 3rd February 2021 with all safety measures in place. With an fine array of live performances, from theatre...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games