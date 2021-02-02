Battling ADD & Dyslexia, Cocoelusive overcomes & delivers with 'LoveJam'

MUMBAI: The challenges of social anxiety and struggling to stay focused is a tough climb to overcome. These hurdles caused Nance Brito, an aspiring UK artist that goes under the moniker Cocoelusive, difficulty to study for college exams, which lead to night-long laments due to her anxiety. "I had a lot of learning difficulties growing up. My parents were a little old school and were not aware this was even a thing," the artist explains. Diagnosed with ADD and dyslexia at a much later age, Cocoelusive found healing with music, and with her reserved persona expresses a rendition of new school R&B with laid back grooves and magnetic melodies. 'LoveJam' is the start of Cocoelusive finding her truth.

ABOUT COCOELUSIVE:

Nance Brito is the oldest of 5 and her origin is Portuguese with Cape Verdean heritage. Nance was raised in England, East Midlands Lincolnshire after moving from Portugal when she was 9 years old, until she decided to move to London 6 years ago to attend music school.

In denial to what she had really moved to London to do, Nance studied a course called ‘Creative Musicianship’ and, for a while, convinced herself that she was going to be a songwriter as she thought this was a perfect way to do what she loved but not be centre stage. After being part of a few writing collectives, Nance soon realised this venture didn't allow her to explore her true self. Purchasing almost all her beats online and writing to them in her room, Nance began releasing organically to test the waters, dropping 4 singles ‘Indigo talk’ ‘DAGO’ ‘Say’ and ‘Finding’.

In the processes of finishing up her first EP, Nance set no pressure or expectations: "It’s just about me going on a journey to find my sound and not only to connect to my listeners but also to find new ways I can evolve as a creative. My plan is to eventually find a collective of producers who I can work closely with and pin down the true Cocoelusive sound. Urban music culture is only growing and although there are pros and cons to the messages portrayed, I want to bring a storytelling spiritual approach to my projects and ensure the young generation are riding on a right frequency," Nance explains.