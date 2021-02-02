After Salaar, Shruti Haasan to headline Amazon’s next web series

MUMBAI: Just days after the makers of Salaar announced her as the lead opposite Prabhas, Shruti Haasan has been signed on as the lead for an amazon prime web series. The actress has certainly started the new year on a high as she will have her music releases this year as well.

2021 has started of a great note for Shruti says a source close to the actress, “Krack that released a couple of weeks ago has done great business and is a certified super hit. With Salaar and now the web series, Shruti is on a professional high.” Commenting further on the web show the source adds “The show is inspired by author Ravi Subramanian’s best seller ‘The bestseller she wrote’ and Shruti is extremely kicked about the project.”

Interestingly, 2021 also marks a decade of being in the industry for Shruti and going by her current line up, its a busy and exciting year for her.