For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Feb 2021 15:03 |  By RnMTeam

After Salaar, Shruti Haasan to headline Amazon’s next web series

MUMBAI: Just days after the makers of Salaar announced her as the lead opposite Prabhas, Shruti Haasan has been signed on as the lead for an amazon prime web series. The actress has certainly started the new year on a high as she will have her music releases this year as well.

2021 has started of a great note for Shruti says a source close to the actress, “Krack that released a couple of weeks ago has done great business and is a certified super hit. With Salaar and now the web series, Shruti is on a professional high.” Commenting further on the web show the source adds “The show is inspired by author Ravi Subramanian’s best seller ‘The bestseller she wrote’ and Shruti is extremely kicked about the project.”

Interestingly, 2021 also marks a decade of being in the industry for Shruti and going by her current line up, its a busy and exciting year for her.

Tags
Shruti Hasan music best songs
Related news
News | 02 Feb 2021

My philosophy in life is simple-forgive and forget: Dino James

Tracks based on struggles and experiences; an Indian rapper, singer, composer Dino James has a hoard of popular songs like Loser, Girlfriend and Wishlist. Currently he has been signed on India's leading music label, Sony Music India and is doing an immense amount of great work there.

read more
News | 02 Feb 2021

Battling ADD & Dyslexia, Cocoelusive overcomes & delivers with 'LoveJam'

MUMBAI: The challenges of social anxiety and struggling to stay focused is a tough climb to overcome. These hurdles caused Nance Brito, an aspiring UK artist that goes under the moniker Cocoelusive, difficulty to study for college exams, which lead to night-long laments due to her anxiety.

read more
News | 02 Feb 2021

BLACKPINK’s 'The Show' becomes YouTube breakthrough; fans gush to book tickets

MUMBAI: On Saturday night, K-pop group BLACKPINK aired their very first virtual live show. And the girls brought their A-game with breathtaking first performances of their songs from The Album.

read more
News | 02 Feb 2021

Singer Afsana Khan and Marshall Sehgal team up with international model Aimee Misobbah for their upcoming track

MUMBAI: Internationally recognised and acclaimed model Aimee Misobbah who enjoys a massive fan base across the world, will finally make her debut in the music video catagory with the song 'Nain Matakka'.

read more
News | 02 Feb 2021

Shalmali: Lockdown was opportunity, did 2 to 3 virtual gigs a month

MUMBAI: Singer Shalmali opens up about how she has tried to make the most of the past year, which has largely been difficult. While the live music industry suffered due to the Covid pandemic, Shalmali says she tried making the most of the virtual gig circuit.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Tanuja Gomes Co-CEO, Co-Founder, Furtados School of Music shares her perspective on Education Budget

MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wifread more

News
Unravelling the mystery behind the different voices, BIG FM introduces RJ Aabhimanyu in Delhi as the new host of ‘Damdaar Evenings’

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in India, that has time and again presented insread more

News
Tanuja Gomes Co-CEO, Co-Founder, Furtados School of Music shares her point of view on Budget

MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wiread more

News
EXIT Festival 20th anniversary celebration will be held according to plan in July 2021

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival organisers remain optimistic about their 20th anniversary edition and wouldread more

News
Gaana joins hands with Sez on the Beat and his collective THE MVMNT to unify hip-hop forces in India

MUMBAI: With focus on offering the most diverse music experience to listeners, India’s largest muread more

top# 5 articles

1
My philosophy in life is simple-forgive and forget: Dino James

Tracks based on struggles and experiences; an Indian rapper, singer, composer Dino James has a hoard of popular songs like Loser, Girlfriend and...read more

2
Tiger Shroff’s superhit song Casanova's acoustic version features singer Raveena Mehta

MUMBAI: After receiving immense love from his fans for his latest single ‘Casanova’; Tiger Shroff recently revealed that he will be launching an...read more

3
The National Centre for Performing Arts reopens for its audience this February 2021

MUMBAI: NCPA reopens for its audience on 3rd February 2021 with all safety measures in place. With an fine array of live performances, from theatre...read more

4
Gajendra Verma's First ever Music Series 'Summary' by is all things love, drops an episode 'Mushkil Badi' from the series

MUMBAI: The month of romance is here. Everyone is feeling the love in the air and can't keep calm. Series of proposals and heart connections are on...read more

5
Allen Wish & Robbie Rivera team up on Re-work of Rivera's 2003 Classic Hit 'Girlfriend'

MUMBAI: Legendary house producer Robbie Rivera joins forces with LA-based DJ/producer Allen Wish for a new house edit of Robbie Rivera’s 2003 classic...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games