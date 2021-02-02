After Salaar, Shruti Haasan to headline Amazon’s next web series

MUMBAI: Just days after the makers of Salaar announced her as the lead opposite Prabhas, Shruti Haasan has been signed on as the lead for an amazon prime web series. The actress has certainly started the new year on a high as she will have her music releases this year as well.
2021 has started of a great note for Shruti says a source close to the actress, “Krack that released a couple of weeks ago has done great business and is a certified super hit. With Salaar and now the web series, Shruti is on a professional high.” Commenting further on the web show the source adds “The show is inspired by author Ravi Subramanian’s best seller ‘The bestseller she wrote’ and Shruti is extremely kicked about the project.”
Interestingly, 2021 also marks a decade of being in the industry for Shruti and going by her current line up, its a busy and exciting year for her.
MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wifread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in India, that has time and again presented insread more
MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wiread more
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival organisers remain optimistic about their 20th anniversary edition and wouldread more
MUMBAI: With focus on offering the most diverse music experience to listeners, India’s largest muread more
Tracks based on struggles and experiences; an Indian rapper, singer, composer Dino James has a hoard of popular songs like Loser, Girlfriend and...read more
MUMBAI: After receiving immense love from his fans for his latest single ‘Casanova’; Tiger Shroff recently revealed that he will be launching an...read more
MUMBAI: NCPA reopens for its audience on 3rd February 2021 with all safety measures in place. With an fine array of live performances, from theatre...read more
MUMBAI: The month of romance is here. Everyone is feeling the love in the air and can't keep calm. Series of proposals and heart connections are on...read more
MUMBAI: Legendary house producer Robbie Rivera joins forces with LA-based DJ/producer Allen Wish for a new house edit of Robbie Rivera’s 2003 classic...read more