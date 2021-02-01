Watch Miley Cyrus tiny desk home performance

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus just made herself at home-a tiny home that is.

On Jan. 28, the artist appeared on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series, but instead of performing from NPR host Bob Boilen's desk in Washington D.C., she rocked out in a tiny version of her bedroom.

The singer—who rocked sunglasses, a black cowboy hat and faux fur coat-began her performance with a rendition of Mazzy Star's "Fade Into You," before going into two songs off her latest album Plastic Hearts. Miley strips down her tracks "Golden G String" and "Prisoner" and performs the tracks with a grunge era edge that feels worlds away from her time as pop star Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel. For the latter song, she even steps out of her tiny room to reveal the musicians playing alongside her.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music in November 2020, Miley talked about why it took her so long to release a full album following 2017's Younger Now.

She explained, "I have a fear of writing new music because what I've been is so large. I'm really excited for this record to come out because it's the most proud I could be of anything. And again, I just feel so much gratitude towards the collaborators who helped me create it."

Her track "Prisoner," which she worked on during the coronavirus pandemic, was the ideal song for the time, she shared.

"What I love about ‘Prisoner,' I mean, I think it's also coming at a perfect time for everybody," Miley said. "I mean, we're just trapped in our emotions right now. I mean, really me, there's no escaping it. It's like, ‘Locked up, can't get you off my mind.' Anything that you've tried to suppress or compartmentalize at that point, it's coming up. It's yours to own, to own it or release it."