News |  01 Feb 2021

The Weeknd spent $7 Million of his own money on 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

MUMBAI: The Weeknd isn't cutting any corners when it comes to putting on a sensational Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to him, all the work is worth it.

On Feb. 7, the "I Can't Feel My Face" artist is heading to the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay to perform for a limited crowd. Millions more, of course, will be watching from home, and the singer wanted to make sure that his performance was truly show-stopping this time around. In fact, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, decided to put his money where his mouth is...$7 million dollars worth of money, that is.

In a new interview with Billboard, the 30 year old said that while the Super Bowl ordinarily covers all production cost of the show, he wanted to make his performance extra special.

He told the outlet, "We've been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl."

The performer, who shared the cover of Billboard with his manager Wassim "Sal" Slaiby and creative director La Mar C. Taylor, also teased what we can expect from his upcoming tour, which is set to kick off this summer if restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic subside.

"Is the tour going to be the After Hours tour still? Is it going to be this new album's tour, with the same tickets?" he mused to the outlet. "It's a whole puzzle I'm trying to wrap my head around right now."

The artist, whose latest album was recently snubbed at the Grammys, still has a while to go before his tour (hopefully) begins, but one thing is clear: He's thrilled to kick off 2021 with a huge, pricy career milestone.

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position," he previously shared in a statement. "I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year."

