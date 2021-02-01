The National Centre for Performing Arts reopens for its audience this February 2021

MUMBAI: NCPA reopens for its audience on 3rd February 2021 with all safety measures in place. With an fine array of live performances, from theatre to dance, NCPA will be opening its doors with SOI Chamber Orchestra as the first performance featuring a beautiful rendition of old classics. Art enthusiasts can now enjoy classical concerts, recitals, plays, stand-up shows and more, bringing back the good old days of live performances.
Please find below details of the upcoming events from 3rd to 7th February 2021.
SOI Chamber Orchestra with Guest Artistes
Tata Theatre (Approx. 120 mins)
Wednesday, 3rd February 2021– 7.00 pm
An NCPA Presentation
The SOI Chamber Orchestra will present a concert of light classics — including Vivaldi’s Concerto for four violins, works by Mozart, Tchaikovsky, and more — as well as popular music and jazz standards along with guest artistes Rhys Sebastian (saxophone), Merlin D’Souza (piano), Saurabh Suman (bass), and Jehangir Jehangir (drums).
Tickets:
Rs.1,000, 750, & 500/- (Plus GST)
The Lehman Trilogy
Theatre Screening (210 mins)
Godrej Dance Theatre
Thursday, 4th February 2021– 5.00 pm
An NCPA-National Theatre Live (London) Presentation
The story of a family and a company that changed the world, told in three parts on a single evening. Academy Award-winner Sam Mendes (Skyfall, The Ferryman) directs Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles, who play the Lehman Brothers, their sons and grandsons. On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside, dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers and an American epic begins. 163 years later, the firm they establish—Lehman Brothers—spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, and triggers the largest financial crisis in history. This critically acclaimed and five-time Olivier Award nominated play features stunning set design from Es Devlin (NT Live: Hamlet)
Adapted by Ben Power
Written by Stefano Massini
Directed by Sam Mendes
Tickets: Rs.400/-
Unlocking Comedy
Godrej Dance Theatre (60minutes)
Saturday, 6th February 2021 – 7.30 pm
A Comedy Ladder An NCPA Off-Stage Presentation
Comics have been locked in just like everyone else, they have been doing a lot of zoom shows and have enough new material for a live show.
Laughter is the best way to unlock your comedy, come be part of this super fun new normal comedy show. #UnlockingComedy is an hour-long comedy show with some of the best comics in the scene. Limited Socially Distant Seats Available.
Artists:
Host: Jeeya Sethi
Comics: Siddharth Dudeja, Kajol Srinivasan, Navin Noronha & Seema Golchha.
Tickets: Rs 399/-
Mohan's Masala
English Play (100 mins)
Tata Theatre
Sunday, 7th February 2021 – 7.00 pm
An NCPA Presentation in collaboration with Ideas Unlimited Production
Mohan’s Masala brings to life the lost world of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, through whom we discover that a lot of the Mahatma’s lessons were taught by these lost memories of ordinary life. Join Mohania as he takes you through his life journey. Let us understand what makes an ordinary soul into a spirit that is an inspiration to the entire world. What transformed a shy timid boy into a world-renowned leader? How did Mohan’s life experiences shape the value system and morality of Mahatma? Trace Mohan's journey from Porbandar to South Africa, from ordinary to extraordinary, from fear to fearlessness. This minimalistic play brings to life the untold story of Mohandas, told simply yet brilliantly, making it into an experience to be cherished.
Written by Ishan Doshi
Singer: Parthiv Gohil
Music: Kanhaiya
Stage art: Atul Dodiya
Production: Janam Shah & Manali Bhavsar
Directed by Manoj Shah
Performed by Pratik Gandhi
Tickets:
Rs.1,200, 1,000, 800 & 500/- (Public)
(Inclusive of GST)
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in India, that has time and again presented insread more
MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wiread more
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival organisers remain optimistic about their 20th anniversary edition and wouldread more
MUMBAI: With focus on offering the most diverse music experience to listeners, India’s largest muread more
MUMBAI: Audionamix is pleased to announce the hire of Cory Sims.read more
MUMBAI: After a wait of almost 1 year singer-lyricist Anirudh Kaushal dropped his first single “Sach manu ya fareb” on zee music company,...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Neha Bhasin says she and her former bandmates -- Pratichee Mohapatra, Mahua Kamat and Anushka Manchanda, might have issues on and off...read more
MUMBAI: Billie Eilish has revealed her forthcoming album, which is currently untitled, is likely to contain 16 tracks. During a Q&A session...read more
MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus just made herself at home-a tiny home that is. On Jan. 28, the artist appeared on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series, but instead of...read more
MUMBAI: London DJ and producer Smokey Bubblin’ B kicks off 2021 with new single ‘Tell U’, his debut on the ‘King of UK Garage’ DJ EZ’s freshly...read more