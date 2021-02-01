For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
The National Centre for Performing Arts reopens for its audience this February 2021

MUMBAI: NCPA reopens for its audience on 3rd February 2021 with all safety measures in place. With an fine array of live performances, from theatre to dance, NCPA will be opening its doors with SOI Chamber Orchestra as the first performance featuring a beautiful rendition of old classics. Art enthusiasts can now enjoy classical concerts, recitals, plays, stand-up shows and more, bringing back the good old days of live performances.

Please find below details of the upcoming events from 3rd to 7th February 2021.

SOI Chamber Orchestra with Guest Artistes

Tata Theatre (Approx. 120 mins)

Wednesday, 3rd February 2021– 7.00 pm

An NCPA Presentation    

The SOI Chamber Orchestra will present a concert of light classics — including Vivaldi’s Concerto for four violins, works by Mozart, Tchaikovsky, and more — as well as popular music and jazz standards along with guest artistes Rhys Sebastian (saxophone), Merlin D’Souza (piano), Saurabh Suman (bass), and Jehangir Jehangir (drums).

Tickets:

Rs.1,000, 750, & 500/- (Plus GST)

The Lehman Trilogy

Theatre Screening (210 mins)

Godrej Dance Theatre

Thursday, 4th February 2021– 5.00 pm

An NCPA-National Theatre Live (London) Presentation

The story of a family and a company that changed the world, told in three parts on a single evening. Academy Award-winner Sam Mendes (Skyfall, The Ferryman) directs Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles, who play the Lehman Brothers, their sons and grandsons. On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside, dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers and an American epic begins. 163 years later, the firm they establish—Lehman Brothers—spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, and triggers the largest financial crisis in history. This critically acclaimed and five-time Olivier Award nominated play features stunning set design from Es Devlin (NT Live: Hamlet)

Adapted by Ben Power

Written by Stefano Massini

Directed by Sam Mendes

Tickets: Rs.400/-

Unlocking Comedy

Godrej Dance Theatre (60minutes)

Saturday, 6th February 2021 – 7.30 pm

A Comedy Ladder An NCPA Off-Stage Presentation

Comics have been locked in just like everyone else, they have been doing a lot of zoom shows and have enough new material for a live show.

Laughter is the best way to unlock your comedy, come be part of this super fun new normal comedy show. #UnlockingComedy is an hour-long comedy show with some of the best comics in the scene. Limited Socially Distant Seats Available.

Artists:

 Host: Jeeya Sethi

Comics: Siddharth Dudeja, Kajol Srinivasan, Navin Noronha & Seema Golchha.

Tickets: Rs 399/-

Mohan's Masala  

English Play (100 mins)

Tata Theatre  

Sunday, 7th February 2021 – 7.00 pm  

An NCPA Presentation in collaboration with Ideas Unlimited Production

Mohan’s Masala brings to life the lost world of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, through whom we discover that a lot of the Mahatma’s lessons were taught by these lost memories of ordinary life. Join Mohania as he takes you through his life journey. Let us understand what makes an ordinary soul into a spirit that is an inspiration to the entire world. What transformed a shy timid boy into a world-renowned leader? How did Mohan’s life experiences shape the value system and morality of Mahatma? Trace Mohan's journey from Porbandar to South Africa, from ordinary to extraordinary, from fear to fearlessness. This minimalistic play brings to life the untold story of Mohandas, told simply yet brilliantly, making it into an experience to be cherished.

Written by Ishan Doshi  

Singer: Parthiv Gohil

Music: Kanhaiya

Stage art: Atul Dodiya

Production: Janam Shah & Manali Bhavsar  

Directed by Manoj Shah  

Performed by Pratik Gandhi

Tickets:  

Rs.1,200, 1,000, 800 & 500/- (Public)

(Inclusive of GST)

    

