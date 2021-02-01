Smokey Bubblin' B debuts on DJ EZ's NUVOLVE imprint with new single 'Tell U'

MUMBAI: London DJ and producer Smokey Bubblin’ B kicks off 2021 with new single ‘Tell U’, his debut on the ‘King of UK Garage’ DJ EZ’s freshly launched NUVOLVE label, out 29th January.
Pairing soaring diva vocals with the most infectious of basslines, ‘Tell U’ sees the Rinse FM resident craft a punchy-yet-soulful four-to-the-floor club jam. NUVOLVE are already full steam ahead - this will be the second release of the new year, following on from Brummy producer Tuff Culture’s single ‘Another Night’.
One of the most active and well-respected names on the UKG scene, Smokey Bubblin’ B enjoyed a mammoth 2020, releasing music on the likes of Conducta’s Kiwi Rekords, Sam Divine’s D-Vine Sounds and Low Steppa’s Simma Black, more recently remixing tracks from Black Legend, DJ Zinc and Maverick Sabre.
Launched last year by DJ EZ and his long-term manager Paul Marini, NUVOLVE kicked off its existence by releasing no fewer than six singles all at once - from UKG legends such as Todd Edwards and Club Asylum right through to up-and-coming future stars like SHOSH and MPH.
If ‘Tell U’ is anything to go by, 2021 is poised to be a big year for both Smokey Bubblin’ B and NUVOLVE.
