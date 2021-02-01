For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Feb 2021 17:52 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Shooting for 'Sach manu ya fareb' made Anirudh Kaushal realise the challenges and hardwork to create one piece of art

MUMBAI: After a wait of almost 1 year singer-lyricist Anirudh Kaushal dropped his first single “Sach manu ya fareb” on zee music company, collaborating with music composer Vipin Patwa featuring Jannat Khurana and Shubham Sharma. The song has been written and sung by Anirudh Kaushal. To know more we got in touch with him where the singer has elaborated on his music project.

Watch here:

Congratulations on your latest release, could you share BTS scenes with us?

Working on “Sach manu ya fareb” was a treat for me. Right from writing the song down, to singing and then featuring in the video as well, I would say it was a learning experience which I enjoyed a lot. Since it’s my debut single, everyone from the team was very patient with me and supportive as well, especially Vipin sir who has been a guiding force ever since I got in contact with him. Shooting the video was a real challenge and by doing just 1 video I have realised how much of a hard work goes into creating one piece of art. The audio of the song was ready last year in February which was recorded in Mumbai but due to the pandemic we had to wait for the conditions to relax, only then were we able to shoot the video around Chandigarh itself.

How do you feel releasing your first ever single? Looking back did you think you had envision such success?

Of course, it feels really good after releasing my first single. I am in a very jubilant mood after all the appreciation and encouragement which has come my way. It feels amazing when your work is appreciated. Talking about success I would say, I never really thought that I would make my debut on zee music company’s YouTube channel which is a really big platform for me and I have no words to express my gratitude for the same. Success for me is still far but yes, I can say that I have stepped onto the ladder and it feels great seeing people liking the song. “Sach manu ya fareb” has already crossed 7 lakh views on YouTube and is still growing and I am really glad at the response it is receiving.

What are your future plans?

It will be an honour for me to playback in movies etc, which is the ultimate goal and at the same time to keep collaborating and creating more beautiful melodies for people.

Plans for 2021?

I am currently working on another single which has been written by me again and the music for which is being done by Vipin sir. Hopefully we will release that song soon in the coming months. Apart from that I will be releasing a few covers as well and would love to grab on opportunities which come my way.

News
Unravelling the mystery behind the different voices, BIG FM introduces RJ Aabhimanyu in Delhi as the new host of ‘Damdaar Evenings’

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in India, that has time and again presented insread more

News
Tanuja Gomes Co-CEO, Co-Founder, Furtados School of Music shares her point of view on Budget

MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wiread more

News
EXIT Festival 20th anniversary celebration will be held according to plan in July 2021

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival organisers remain optimistic about their 20th anniversary edition and wouldread more

News
Gaana joins hands with Sez on the Beat and his collective THE MVMNT to unify hip-hop forces in India

MUMBAI: With focus on offering the most diverse music experience to listeners, India’s largest muread more

News
Audionamix hires Music Adviser Cory Sims, launches new music business services initiative

MUMBAI: Audionamix is pleased to announce the hire of Cory Sims.read more

