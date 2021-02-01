Neha Bhasin on Viva: They are my sisters

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Bhasin says she and her former bandmates -- Pratichee Mohapatra, Mahua Kamat and Anushka Manchanda, might have issues on and off, but she considers them as her sisters.
The four singers and Seema Ramchandani were chosen as the winners of the show "Coke [V] Popstars" in 2002. Following their victory, they became a part of an all girls band Viva. Though Seema soon left the band, the other four stuck together for a while and gave hits like "Hum naye geet sunaye", "Chori chori" and "Yeh pyar nai to kya".
During lockdown, Neha, Pratichee, Mahua and Anushka came together for the 2020 version of their hit song "Jaago zara".
"Someone did a fun take on 'Jaago zara', then we started talking about it. Anushka suggested that 'Jaago zara' was a song that was ahead of its time. It was written by Javed sahab (Javed Akhtar), and composed by Salim-Sulaiman. She (Anushka) was like 'It seems like need of the hour. How about we just get together and do a home version and put it out there to put a smile on people's faces?' Though many people tried to get us together in the past, we somehow never agreed to it collectively," Neha told IANS.
"I guess the lockdown was like a reminder of where we were as humans at that point and our love for each other will never end, we may have issues on and off but I think they are my sisters whom I started my career with. I share history with them," she added about her former band members.
Asked if they will have a reunion anytime soon, the "Kuchh khaas" singer said: "Well, it took us almost 15 years to get together, and 10 years to start talking again. I wonder if there ever will be a reunion. It will be nice at some point to maybe just do a song for fun for the sake of fans from our era."
"It's good to see an older band, we are from 2002 that's when we were launched, to get together. But I am not sure if it will ever be anything commercial. If at all we get together, it will be for the love of it and love for our fans," added Neha, who is currently tied up with the show "Indian Pro Music League".
(Source : Ians)
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in India, that has time and again presented insread more
MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wiread more
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival organisers remain optimistic about their 20th anniversary edition and wouldread more
MUMBAI: With focus on offering the most diverse music experience to listeners, India’s largest muread more
MUMBAI: Audionamix is pleased to announce the hire of Cory Sims.read more
MUMBAI: Billie Eilish has revealed her forthcoming album, which is currently untitled, is likely to contain 16 tracks. During a Q&A session...read more
MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus just made herself at home-a tiny home that is. On Jan. 28, the artist appeared on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series, but instead of...read more
MUMBAI: London DJ and producer Smokey Bubblin’ B kicks off 2021 with new single ‘Tell U’, his debut on the ‘King of UK Garage’ DJ EZ’s freshly...read more
MUMBAI: Legendary house producer Robbie Rivera joins forces with LA-based DJ/producer Allen Wish for a new house edit of Robbie Rivera’s 2003 classic...read more
MUMBAI: After a wait of almost 1 year singer-lyricist Anirudh Kaushal dropped his first single “Sach manu ya fareb” on zee music company,...read more