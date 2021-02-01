For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Feb 2021 18:05 |  By RnMTeam

Gajendra Verma's First ever Music Series 'Summary' by is all things love, drops an episode 'Mushkil Badi' from the series

MUMBAI: The month of romance is here. Everyone is feeling the love in the air and can't keep calm. Series of proposals and heart connections are on the mark. Adding to the moment, the Pop Singer - Gajendra Verma, Qyuki’s Artist collaborated with Virtual Planet Music welcomed and celebrated the month of love with a lovely and heartwarming series of the songs titled "Summary - A Musical Series".

The trailer of the song was released on YouTube and in a day the video received over lakhs of views. Similarly every song is set to create a mass hysteria right upon its release with immense views on YouTube. One can comprehend the craze of the singer and his songs. The summary encapsulates the 5 songs. A simple love story but an extraordinary way of redefining it. The first song 'Mushkil Badi', is released on 1st Feb. It is a happy foot tapping number that will make you hit the dance floor immediately. The following songs are as follows - 'Kitna Maza Aayega' released on 4th Feb, 'Ratjage' on 8th Feb, ‘Pehla Pyar’ on 11th Feb and the last song of the musical series which is known as 'Aaj Phir Se' will be released on the Valentine's Day.

The songs capture the mood of the love in a beautiful manner, Gajendra reaches Istanbul and the journey of love kickstarts. Gajendra Verma and Virtual Planet Music have yet again joined hands for the musical series Summary. Virtual Planet Music bolsters indie musical artists. With over 10,000 songs helmed under the name, Virtual Planet Music is all geared to set new trends and records with Summary.

