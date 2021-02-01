Composer Mayur Jumani describes his next mashup to be either 'currently trending' or a pick from 'old meme archives'

MUMBAI: Music Producer and Composer Mayur Jumani has worked for independent as well as film music. He released a couple of songs, ‘Guide’ and ‘Troubled Land’ in the Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer movie ‘Bypass Road’ via T-Series. He has been producing music for some big composers such as Vishal Dadlani, Sneha Khanwalkar & many more indie artists.

The composer not only releases his own songs but also showcases his unique style on social media posts which have been shared by the top names in the industry including Vishal Dadlani, Salim Merchant, Shankar Mahadevan, etc.

Mayur does a lot of mashup and reaction scenes of other people, “Honestly, this was something I decided to do just for fun. Just thought I would spread some joy and entertainment with my audience during the lockdown, but never expected it to go viral so quickly. I was pleasantly surprised and humbled by the overwhelming response. I’ve always created music that catered to the audience, so naturally I would like to continue making content that is loved by so many”.

Every next mashup is a surprise for his fans, he doesn’t plan too much into the future for his content. If some idea clicks, he immediately starts working on it and publishes it as soon as it’s done. “Some currently trending, while some pulled out of old meme archives," that's how he descriptive idea of his songs.

He has scored music for many Bollywood trailers such as “Dabbang3”, “Baaghi 3”, “Pari, Mitron”, “Fukrey Returns” and for web series such as “Breathe”, “Guilty”, “Hear me Love me”, “Bandish Bandits” and “Gunjan Saxena”.

2021 has started off with a bang with some of his dreams already coming true. He is very fortunate to be working with legends like Kailash Kher and Shilpa Rao, as the official music producer for the IPML’s Mumbai Team. Apart from this, he recently finished a project with Mika Singh. “Looking forward to what the rest of the year holds in store for me. And there are so many goals yet to achieve! These mashups are just the beginning”, he adds.

He strongly believes that his best is still to come. His main goal is to create good, refreshing and original music to showcase his full potential as a composer and producer.