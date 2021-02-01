Billie Eilish to have 16 songs for new album

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish has revealed her forthcoming album, which is currently untitled, is likely to contain 16 tracks.
During a Q&A session through her Instagram Stories, a fan asked how many tracks approximately will feature on the next record, to which she replied with a blank image with the numbers 1-16.
billie via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/uUIte4z6ra
— billie eilish source (@billiesource) January 30, 2021
Details around the follow-up to Eilish’s 2019 debut ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, including title and release date, have yet to be formally announced.
In a previous interview, Eilish said that the new album “feels exactly how I want it to”. She told Vanity Fair that “There isn’t one song, or one part of one song, that I wish was this or that I wish it was that.”
Since her first album arrived, the singer has shared a number of new singles, including ‘Everything I Wanted’, ‘My Future’ and ‘Therefore I Am’. She also recorded the song for the forthcoming Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ and collaborated with Rosalía on the single ‘Lo Vas a Olvidar’.
