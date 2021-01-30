For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Jan 2021 11:22 |  By RnMTeam

Raghu Dixit, Pro Bros release new single 'Sajanaa'

MUMBAI: Singer Raghu Dixit and Pro Bros have come together for a new track Sajanaa, a blend of indie, pop and electronic music.

The music has been composed by Pro Bros, who were earlier known as Progressive Brothers and comprise new-age techno artistes Sunny Sharma and Karan Bhalla. The lyrics of the track have been penned by Roohkar.

The romantic track is all about first love.

Raghu Dixit, a familiar name in the Indian indie scene, has also tried mainstream music with songs in Bollywood films such as Mujhse Fraandship Karoge (2011), Bewakoofiyaan (2014), Chef (2017) and Gully Boy (2019).

"I find fusion very exciting and I love blending the sonic aesthetics of diverse genres. With 'Sajanaa', I had the chance to offer listeners something different. What sets this love song apart is it is high on energy. The experience of singing it was sublime and I hope we succeed in spreading love and positivity with this song," Raghu Dixit tells IANS.

Pro Bros add: "This collaboration is super special because the composition is one-of-a-kind. Independent music is getting the necessary impetus and keeping that in mind, we think the release of Sajanaa could not have happened at a better time. I hope the listeners love it as much as we loved creating it."

The music video of Sajanaa, directed by Harshbir Singh Phull, stars Arjun Aaron Kaul and Simar Walia.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Raghu Dixit Bollywood Bewakoofiyaan Gully Boy
Related news
News | 30 Jan 2021

Kanika Kapoor launches music label with new single 'Long nights'

MUMBAI: Singer Kanika Kapoor has released her new single under her music label. She has urged people to support independent artistes and music. Titled "Long nights", the song is the first track under the label of Kanika Kapoor Music.

read more
News | 29 Jan 2021

2021's party anthem - Drunk n High by Mellow D & Aastha Gill starring Bollywood actress Adah Sharma

MUMBAI: After the successful launch of their first release of the year Faraar, VYRL Originals brings to you a fresh party song – Drunk n High.

read more
News | 21 Jan 2021

Salman Khan joins Zee TV's Indian Pro Music League as the show’s Brand Ambassador

MUMBAI: As India gets ready to welcome its first-ever music league with the Indian Pro Music League this February, the makers have just announced an exciting addition to their already star-studded list of ambassadors with none other than India’s Biggest Superstar - Salman Khan.

read more
News | 29 Dec 2020

Shaan lends voice to 'Keymon Ache' title track

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Shaan has lent his voice to the title track of kids show, Keymon Ache. He says kids' genre remains to be unexplored and untapped for him.

read more
News | 28 Dec 2020

Shaan lends voice to 'Keymon Ache' title track

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Shaan has lent his voice to the title track of kids show, Keymon Ache. He says kids' genre remains to be unexplored and untapped for him.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Unravelling the mystery behind the different voices, BIG FM introduces RJ Aabhimanyu in Delhi as the new host of ‘Damdaar Evenings’

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in India, that has time and again presented insread more

News
Tanuja Gomes Co-CEO, Co-Founder, Furtados School of Music shares her point of view on Budget

MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wiread more

News
EXIT Festival 20th anniversary celebration will be held according to plan in July 2021

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival organisers remain optimistic about their 20th anniversary edition and wouldread more

News
Gaana joins hands with Sez on the Beat and his collective THE MVMNT to unify hip-hop forces in India

MUMBAI: With focus on offering the most diverse music experience to listeners, India’s largest muread more

News
Audionamix hires Music Adviser Cory Sims, launches new music business services initiative

MUMBAI: Audionamix is pleased to announce the hire of Cory Sims.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Kumar Sanu: Music labels not the most important nowadays

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu is of the opinion that while big music labels can play a vital role in playback singing, their support is...read more

2
Keerthi Sagathia says lockdown helped him connect with his music

MUMBAI: Singer Keerthi Sagathia has released his new track, and looking back at working amid lockdown for most of the past year, he says the...read more

3
Kanika Kapoor launches music label with new single 'Long nights'

MUMBAI: Singer Kanika Kapoor has released her new single under her music label. She has urged people to support independent artistes and music....read more

4
Ashley Tisdale looks back at being judged for her nose job

MUMBAI: Actress- singer Ashley Tisdale had a rhinoplasty procedure over a decade ago and she said that she was judged and made to feel ashamed after...read more

5
This is Darshan’s third single to cross 100 million views in the span of one year

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval's track 'Bhula Dunga' was the talk of the town ever since its inception, as the popular on screen couple Siddharth Shukla and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games