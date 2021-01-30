Raghu Dixit, Pro Bros release new single 'Sajanaa'

MUMBAI: Singer Raghu Dixit and Pro Bros have come together for a new track Sajanaa, a blend of indie, pop and electronic music.
The music has been composed by Pro Bros, who were earlier known as Progressive Brothers and comprise new-age techno artistes Sunny Sharma and Karan Bhalla. The lyrics of the track have been penned by Roohkar.
The romantic track is all about first love.
Raghu Dixit, a familiar name in the Indian indie scene, has also tried mainstream music with songs in Bollywood films such as Mujhse Fraandship Karoge (2011), Bewakoofiyaan (2014), Chef (2017) and Gully Boy (2019).
"I find fusion very exciting and I love blending the sonic aesthetics of diverse genres. With 'Sajanaa', I had the chance to offer listeners something different. What sets this love song apart is it is high on energy. The experience of singing it was sublime and I hope we succeed in spreading love and positivity with this song," Raghu Dixit tells IANS.
Pro Bros add: "This collaboration is super special because the composition is one-of-a-kind. Independent music is getting the necessary impetus and keeping that in mind, we think the release of Sajanaa could not have happened at a better time. I hope the listeners love it as much as we loved creating it."
The music video of Sajanaa, directed by Harshbir Singh Phull, stars Arjun Aaron Kaul and Simar Walia.
(Source: IANS)
