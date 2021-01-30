For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  30 Jan 2021

Keerthi Sagathia says lockdown helped him connect with his music

MUMBAI: Singer Keerthi Sagathia has released his new track, and looking back at working amid lockdown for most of the past year, he says the situation helped him connect with his music in a better way, in the process helping him come up with tracks in a lesser amount of time.

Titled Valam kis des gayo, the lyrics have been penned by Rishi Upadhyay and composed by Sagathia himself.

"I spent a lot of time in the studio during lockdown. In a way it helped me gain time in thinking and processing, and we worked together as a team on this song. Credit definitely goes to my team without which this wouldn't have been possible," Sagathia tells IANS.

The singer is known for his tracks such as I hate you like I love you, (Delhi Belly) , Tum tak (Raanjhanaa) and Mujh mein tu hi basa (Special 26), besides rendering the theme song of the TV show Satyamev Jayate Theme Song, looks back at lockdown as a fruitful tenure.

"I think being able to spend time with myself has helped me connect with my music in a better way. I could reinvent and work on different aspects of music and present it to my fans and music lovers. With the emphasis on independent music, we are focusing on more originals now," he says

(Source: IANS)

