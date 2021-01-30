Keerthi Sagathia says lockdown helped him connect with his music

MUMBAI: Singer Keerthi Sagathia has released his new track, and looking back at working amid lockdown for most of the past year, he says the situation helped him connect with his music in a better way, in the process helping him come up with tracks in a lesser amount of time.
Titled Valam kis des gayo, the lyrics have been penned by Rishi Upadhyay and composed by Sagathia himself.
"I spent a lot of time in the studio during lockdown. In a way it helped me gain time in thinking and processing, and we worked together as a team on this song. Credit definitely goes to my team without which this wouldn't have been possible," Sagathia tells IANS.
The singer is known for his tracks such as I hate you like I love you, (Delhi Belly) , Tum tak (Raanjhanaa) and Mujh mein tu hi basa (Special 26), besides rendering the theme song of the TV show Satyamev Jayate Theme Song, looks back at lockdown as a fruitful tenure.
"I think being able to spend time with myself has helped me connect with my music in a better way. I could reinvent and work on different aspects of music and present it to my fans and music lovers. With the emphasis on independent music, we are focusing on more originals now," he says
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in India, that has time and again presented insread more
MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wiread more
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival organisers remain optimistic about their 20th anniversary edition and wouldread more
MUMBAI: With focus on offering the most diverse music experience to listeners, India’s largest muread more
MUMBAI: Audionamix is pleased to announce the hire of Cory Sims.read more
MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer and former Middle Tennessee State University student Chris Young returned to his hometown Wednesday, Jan. 27, for...read more
MUMBAI: Actress- singer Ashley Tisdale had a rhinoplasty procedure over a decade ago and she said that she was judged and made to feel ashamed after...read more
MUMBAI: There are few who manage to express the pain of separation beautifully through music. Speaking of which, the Punjabi music industry has had...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Bhumik Shah is a well-known vocalist with experience in folk music and Bollywood singing. He began his career in music as a tabla...read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave a quirky twist to singer and global superstar Rihanna's popular song Umbrella, and it is all about...read more