30 Jan 2021

Kanika Kapoor launches music label with new single 'Long nights'

MUMBAI: Singer Kanika Kapoor has released her new single under her music label. She has urged people to support independent artistes and music.

Titled "Long nights", the song is the first track under the label of Kanika Kapoor Music.

The track is influenced by the style of Surinder Kaur, who a popular Punjabi folk singer. The use of a guitar piece over modern R&B-inspired drums adds to the freshness of the track.

With music by DJ Harpz, "Long nights" has been sung by Kanika and Amar Sandhu.

"I personally love the balance and play between the vocals and modern music giving this song its soul and bounce. I worked on this track during the lockdown. You can expect some new sounds coming up from my new releases. We hope you enjoy it. Keep supporting independent artistes and independent music," said Kanika, known for Bollywood hits like "Baby doll" and "Chittiyaan kalaiyaan".

Her fans have been heaping praises, with many describing the song as "amazing".

(Source:IANS)

