Swayló celebrates new moon cycle with single 'Ascension'

MUMBAI: Multi-hyphenate artist and producer Swayló continues his meteoric rise in the dance music scene with a new experimental single ‘Ascension’ set for release on Thursday, January 28th. Drawing from the global sounds of Native America, Africa, and the Amazon, Swaylo fuses techno, house, and hyphy hip-hop instrumentals to create an empowering and transcendental sound.
Created in sync with the full moon cycle and with the belief that the Earth is currently going through an ‘Ascension,’ Swayló takes us on a visceral journey with his latest single and lays the framework for a multi-dimensional experience through music. Using classic retro samples, Roland keyboards, and world instruments such as the Turkish Baglama and the Dulcimer, Swayló creates basslines with a melodic, tribal, and rhythmic groove. Welcoming the listener to an “ancient future” with an ambient vocal sample, ‘Ascension’ aims to ignite a divine spiritual awakening within audiences. A forward-thinking concept rooted in Swayló’s ancient tradition and view of dance music as a spiritual entity, his latest single serves as a gateway to unite dancefloors globally through the power of music.
Swayló explains about the single, “I designed this track to be centered around the idea that the Earth is going through an Ascension. As we step into a higher form of existence, our old negative ways and patterns will be left behind. We will emerge into a place of pure connection with our natural environment, with others and most importantly within ourselves. “
Noted as a trailblazing artist, Swayló is much more than your average producer and DJ. Born Noah De St. Croix Kessler, Swayló began his music industry journey as a promoter and talent buyer at C3 Presents and later moving to Meow Wolf, where he learned the framework to create unique and experimental events that inspired his very own event series Swayló Nights. Boasting ibiza-style dance parties that incorporate elements of mediation, art, spiritual workshops, and more activation-focused experiences, Swayló Nights covered cities across the US in 2019 within NYC, Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, Austin and Denver.
Heavily influenced by his roots in New Mexico and Southern Africa, Swayló’s music is designed to be a sonic journey around the globe, representing elements of tech house, deep house, global tribal rhythms, trap beats and organic instrumentation with sounds stemming from Africa, India, Latin America, the Middle East and beyond. He’s been supported by industry heavyweights such as ZHU, Nora En Pure, Jamie Jones and graced the stages of festivals including New Orleans’ Voodoo Music & Arts Experience, Sundance Film Festival and Spring Awakening. With a heavy desire to unite global audiences together on the dancefloor, Swayló continues to create music and events that are inclusive to all.
Swayló’s latest single ‘Ascension’ is an exciting start of what’s to come from his impressive catalogue of music this year, and the track will be available via all streaming platforms on Thursday, January 28th.
