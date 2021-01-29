Sonam Kapoor's 'sorry' to Rihanna, no one can stand under her umbrella

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave a quirky twist to singer and global superstar Rihanna's popular song Umbrella, and it is all about promoting social distancing Sonam posted a couple of pictures on instagram earlier on Wednesday, and then a video of the same sequence. Of the two pictures she posted, the first is a close-up, but it is the second that catches your attention. It is a long shot taken on a street. She rests against a convertible dressed in a beige overcoat and grey suit. A hand holds a huge umbrella above her.
"Sorry RiRi, no one can stand under my umbrella... Need to maintain safe distance!" she wrote as caption.
With another couple of pictures, in the same dress, she earlier wrote: "I love throwing on an oversized jacket and painting the town red... you can definitely coat me on that!"
In another post, Sonam shared a video of herself getting in the car and quoted that 'a strong woman is a woman determined to do something'. She wrote "A strong woman is a woman determined to do something others are determined not be done." - Marge Piercy
