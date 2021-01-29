For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Jan 2021 15:12 |  By RnMTeam

Rohil Bhatia teams up with Sara Khan for new single 'Mod De Yara'

MUMBAI: There are few who manage to express the pain of separation beautifully through music. Speaking of which, the Punjabi music industry has had few gems in this genre with the likes of Janni and Hardy Sandhu's 'Titaliyan', B Praak's 'Main Kisi Aur Ka Hun Filhaal' among others. Well the latest addition to these soulful songs about pain is Rohil Bhatia's 'Mod De Yara' that is taking the trend forward with all the right ingredients.

The song is directed by internationally acclaimed director Rahat Kazmi and features Sara Khan alongside singer and songwriter Rohil Bhatia. The video is shot in the picturesque locations of Kashmir during autumn and fall, and beautifully captures the story about the separation of two lovers. Sara Khan, of Bidaai and Bigg Boss fame, has featured in many hit music videos like Wadali Bros' 'Mast Nazaron Se' and an offbeat 'Black Heart' which won millions of hearts.

Speaking about his latest single, Rohit Bhatia says, "Mod De Yara is a heart-touching number for the broken hearted. It is very close to my heart and I am sure it will strike a chord with the audience. It was a pleasure collaborating with Sara Khan for this music video and she has taken it several notches higher with her screen presence."

For the uninitiated, Rohil Bhatia aka RBUnplugged has a huge fanbase in South Asia for his poetries and music. His poem 'Main Apne Pahad Le Aaonga' is a sensation on social media with over 2 million views on Instagram. Moreover, he has also been credited with the lyrics and music of Hina Khan’s film Lines.

On acting front, Rohil just wrapped up the shoot for a web-series titled 'Scammy' and is currently shooting for his next film 'Dakshina' alongside Rahat Kazmi and Mir Sarvar.

Tags
Scammy Rohil Bhatia music Mod De Yara Sara Khan
Related news
News | 29 Jan 2021

Celebrating the timeless legacy of Hindustani classical Doyen Pandit Bhimsen Joshi in his birth centenary year

MUMBAI: Endowed with a sonorous voice and creating his unique blend of singing by absorbing numerous gayaki styles, Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi enthralled generations of music-lovers in an illustrious career that spanned seven decades.

read more
News | 29 Jan 2021

Checkout singer Bhumik Shah's latest track 'Haasil' that celebrates love and life

MUMBAI: Singer Bhumik Shah is a well-known vocalist with experience in folk music and Bollywood singing. He began his career in music as a tabla artist and has been treating masses with songs that go-ahead to create an ever-lasting impact on everyone.

read more
News | 29 Jan 2021

Hungarian Grammy winner Belau brings back the summer with a new single

MUMBAI: Belau is one of the most promising electronica newcomers around the European music scene.

read more
News | 29 Jan 2021

BACARDI rum drops Conga ft. Meek Mill

MUMBAI: Following a worldwide call for voice and dance submissions in November – today, BACARDÍ® rum debuted the official music video and full song for the first-ever remake of global hit single, “Conga” Feat. Meek Mill, Leslie Grace, Produced by Boi-1da.

read more
News | 29 Jan 2021

Armaan Malik on post-Covid life: Is it normal to not know what normal is anymore?

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik feels although the world is gradually heading back to normalcy amid the ongoing pandemic, the vibe is weird and different. The singer also seems confused about where the world is headed post Covid-19.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Unravelling the mystery behind the different voices, BIG FM introduces RJ Aabhimanyu in Delhi as the new host of ‘Damdaar Evenings’

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in India, that has time and again presented insread more

News
Tanuja Gomes Co-CEO, Co-Founder, Furtados School of Music shares her point of view on Budget

MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wiread more

News
EXIT Festival 20th anniversary celebration will be held according to plan in July 2021

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival organisers remain optimistic about their 20th anniversary edition and wouldread more

News
Gaana joins hands with Sez on the Beat and his collective THE MVMNT to unify hip-hop forces in India

MUMBAI: With focus on offering the most diverse music experience to listeners, India’s largest muread more

News
Audionamix hires Music Adviser Cory Sims, launches new music business services initiative

MUMBAI: Audionamix is pleased to announce the hire of Cory Sims.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Fedde Le Grand & 22Bullets 'Bang Bang’

MUMBAI: Kicking off 2021 in an emphatic manner, Dutch powerhouse producer Fedde Le Grand teams up with rocketing artist 22Bullets for a sensational...read more

2
This is Darshan’s third single to cross 100 million views in the span of one year

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval's track 'Bhula Dunga' was the talk of the town ever since its inception, as the popular on screen couple Siddharth Shukla and...read more

3
Raveena Tandon, Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol raise funds for national-level archer Arjun Yadav

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities including Raveena Tandon, Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol have come forward to raise funds in support of Jaipur-...read more

4
Celebrating the timeless legacy of Hindustani classical Doyen Pandit Bhimsen Joshi in his birth centenary year

MUMBAI: Endowed with a sonorous voice and creating his unique blend of singing by absorbing numerous gayaki styles, Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi...read more

5
Selena Gomez’s ‘Baila Conmigo’ is the dance song of 2021

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez was not kidding when she said she’s working on a Spanish-language project. Following the release of her first Spanish single in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games