Digital Rockers win DJ Sammy's remix contest for Sunlight 2020

MUMBAI: For the 2020 version of “Sunlight”, DJ Sammy was looking for young talents to remix the track. Over 50 aspiring producers took part and mostly delivered great interpretations of his hit. Now the Mallorcan star DJ and employees of his MyClubroom label have determined the three winners after intensive listening. The winners of the contest were the Digital Rockers with their remix. Kai Sheen came in second with his version. Third place went to Svenj with his “Walking On Clouds Mix”. All three versions are now being released as a Remix EP on MyClubroom Recordings.

The Digital Rockers are a DJ project that originally consisted of the two German artists DJ Shorty and Dee-Nay. In 2002 they released their debut single "Because I Love You", a cover by Stevie B., which they produced together with the German DJ legend Mark 'Oh. Releases on Orbit Records and Epic Records followed. DJ Shorty has been continuing the project alone since 2016 and released a new single on Central Stage of Music after a long break. In addition, remixes for Dune and Vinylshakerz, among others, followed. Now he is celebrating his first release on MyClubroom Recordings with his version of Sunlight 2020.

Kai Krumbach alias Kai Sheen from Mainz first came into contact with techno and house music in the 1990s. He started playing techno and later house at parties. After a break in the 2000s, he started producing electronic music again in 2011 under different names and for different artists. He remixes many tracks by national and international artists and achieves high placements worldwide with original songs in charts such as the UK Upfront Club Charts, the German Dance Charts, the Swiss Dance Charts or the Music-Worx International Charts. His remix of Sunlight 2020 will be track No. 2 on The Remixes EP.

Sven Carduck Gomez aka Svenj was born in Aachen, but has lived in the Spanish city of Puertollano since 1981. After starting out as a member of a rock band, he turned to electronic music. In 1993 he started as a DJ. In 1997 the first steps as a producer followed. With electronica and deep house productions he landed on some compilations and playlists. Now he is celebrating the first release on MyClubroom Recordings with a Walking On Clouds Mix as track No. 3.

DJ Sammy is one of the most famous DJs and producers worldwide. With over 20 million records sold and countless awards, the Mallorcan global player is one of the world's most successful electronic music artists. In addition to the chart positions, TV appearances and awards worldwide, DJ Sammy also made it into the renowned DJ Mag Top 100 DJ ranking (2005 # 92, 2006 # 61). With No. 6 in Scotland, 8 in the UK Charts, 12 in Belgium, 21 in Ireland, 28 in the Netherlands, Top 40 in Australia and Top 50 in Germany, “Sunlight” was one of the most successful tracks by DJ Sammy. The 2020 version stormed all the dance charts in Germany. Now the EP "Sunlight 2020 - The Remixes" is released with the winning remixes by Digital Rockers, Kai Sheen and Svenj.