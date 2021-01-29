For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Jan 2021 18:43 |  By RnMTeam

Checkout singer Bhumik Shah's latest track 'Haasil' that celebrates love and life

MUMBAI: Singer Bhumik Shah is a well-known vocalist with experience in folk music and Bollywood singing. He began his career in music as a tabla artist and has been treating masses with songs that go-ahead to create an ever-lasting impact on everyone. This time the singer is back with another beautiful song titled Haasil featuring actress Bhakti Kubavat.

Beautifully Shot in the valleys of Manali, Haasil depicts the story of two lovers and their journey towards celebrating love and life. Sung by Bhumik Shah, the song is released on the official YouTube channel of Bhumik Shah. It is written by Bhargav Purohit, composed by Arpan Mahida, and directed by Saurabh Gajjar.

The singer has created immense anticipation amongst the audience by sharing glimpses of the song by sharing posters and teaser that has already struck chords with the masses. Bhumik’s last song Meri Arzoo too garnered love and appreciation from across quarters.

At present, Bhumik has a global fanbase owing to his live performances, which he has done in different countries apart from India for the past several years.

Tags
Bhumik music Songs
Related news
News | 29 Jan 2021

Celebrating the timeless legacy of Hindustani classical Doyen Pandit Bhimsen Joshi in his birth centenary year

MUMBAI: Endowed with a sonorous voice and creating his unique blend of singing by absorbing numerous gayaki styles, Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi enthralled generations of music-lovers in an illustrious career that spanned seven decades.

read more
News | 29 Jan 2021

Rohil Bhatia teams up with Sara Khan for new single 'Mod De Yara'

MUMBAI: There are few who manage to express the pain of separation beautifully through music.

read more
News | 29 Jan 2021

Hungarian Grammy winner Belau brings back the summer with a new single

MUMBAI: Belau is one of the most promising electronica newcomers around the European music scene.

read more
News | 29 Jan 2021

BACARDI rum drops Conga ft. Meek Mill

MUMBAI: Following a worldwide call for voice and dance submissions in November – today, BACARDÍ® rum debuted the official music video and full song for the first-ever remake of global hit single, “Conga” Feat. Meek Mill, Leslie Grace, Produced by Boi-1da.

read more
News | 29 Jan 2021

Armaan Malik on post-Covid life: Is it normal to not know what normal is anymore?

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik feels although the world is gradually heading back to normalcy amid the ongoing pandemic, the vibe is weird and different. The singer also seems confused about where the world is headed post Covid-19.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Unravelling the mystery behind the different voices, BIG FM introduces RJ Aabhimanyu in Delhi as the new host of ‘Damdaar Evenings’

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in India, that has time and again presented insread more

News
Tanuja Gomes Co-CEO, Co-Founder, Furtados School of Music shares her point of view on Budget

MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wiread more

News
EXIT Festival 20th anniversary celebration will be held according to plan in July 2021

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival organisers remain optimistic about their 20th anniversary edition and wouldread more

News
Gaana joins hands with Sez on the Beat and his collective THE MVMNT to unify hip-hop forces in India

MUMBAI: With focus on offering the most diverse music experience to listeners, India’s largest muread more

News
Audionamix hires Music Adviser Cory Sims, launches new music business services initiative

MUMBAI: Audionamix is pleased to announce the hire of Cory Sims.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Check Lady Gaga Oreos: Pink cookies inspired by 'Chromatica'

MUMBAI: Lady Gaga Oreos are now available at stores nationwide and the cookie brand and singer are celebrating the release with a Twitter scavenger...read more

2
Sheebah Karungi teams up with Wizkid, Suspect 95 and Calema to perform at the MTV Africa Music Awards 2021 | Vh1 and Voot Select

MUMBAI: The excitement of the The 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) has just escalated with the dynamic lineup of performers that are certain to...read more

3
Celebrating the timeless legacy of Hindustani classical Doyen Pandit Bhimsen Joshi in his birth centenary year

MUMBAI: Endowed with a sonorous voice and creating his unique blend of singing by absorbing numerous gayaki styles, Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi...read more

4
Sensational pop singer Imcha Imchen lands a spot in Apple music Top 100 best songs of 2020

MUMBAI: Imcha Imchen is a multilingual singer songwriter and music producer from Nagaland. He explored and developed his passion for music from a...read more

5
Antariksh is 'honoured' and 'privileged' to work with legend Marty Friedman

MUMBAI: Premier Prog Rock/Fusion/Hindi-Rock project based out of New Delhi, Antariksh released “Quest” featuring the living legend of guitar Marty...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games