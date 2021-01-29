Checkout singer Bhumik Shah's latest track 'Haasil' that celebrates love and life

MUMBAI: Singer Bhumik Shah is a well-known vocalist with experience in folk music and Bollywood singing. He began his career in music as a tabla artist and has been treating masses with songs that go-ahead to create an ever-lasting impact on everyone. This time the singer is back with another beautiful song titled Haasil featuring actress Bhakti Kubavat.
Beautifully Shot in the valleys of Manali, Haasil depicts the story of two lovers and their journey towards celebrating love and life. Sung by Bhumik Shah, the song is released on the official YouTube channel of Bhumik Shah. It is written by Bhargav Purohit, composed by Arpan Mahida, and directed by Saurabh Gajjar.
The singer has created immense anticipation amongst the audience by sharing glimpses of the song by sharing posters and teaser that has already struck chords with the masses. Bhumik’s last song Meri Arzoo too garnered love and appreciation from across quarters.
At present, Bhumik has a global fanbase owing to his live performances, which he has done in different countries apart from India for the past several years.
