Check Lady Gaga Oreos: Pink cookies inspired by 'Chromatica'

MUMBAI: Lady Gaga Oreos are now available at stores nationwide and the cookie brand and singer are celebrating the release with a Twitter scavenger hunt.

Oreo's parent company, Mondelēz International, announced the collaboration with the pop star in December with the specially-themed packages of the cookies based on her latest album, "Chromatica."

The cookies, which come in six-cookie or full packs, are "pink-colored Golden Oreo cookies with green colored creme" and feature designs inspired by the album on the wafer, the company said.

To celebrate the release, Oreo is hosting a digital scavenger hunt on Twitter Thursday with new clues posted hourly from its Twitter account between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. EST.

The clues are inspired by Lady Gaga's "Chromatica album" and according to the contest rules, 50 fans will be randomly selected to win pink packs of Oreos signed by Gaga herself and valued at $125.

Yes... I am clue 1 in the #Chromatica Cookie Hunt 😊😂 LADY GAGA x @OREO cookies are NOW AVAILABLE in the US! ⚔️💓 Rules: https://t.co/UClEIONqls #ad pic.twitter.com/RykeDzx6DB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 28, 2021

For a chance to win, reply to the tweet with the correct answer, tagging #ChromaticaCookieHunt, #sweepstakes and @Oreo.

Oreo also has a "Sing it with Oreo" contest through April 30 with Gaga.

The news you've all been waiting for (and we couldn't wait to reveal 😭)... OREO x LADY GAGA packs drop today! 🎤🎶 pic.twitter.com/OPdkueC45h — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 28, 2021

The Oreo/Gaga collaboration is the latest in a string of partnerships featuring music stars and brands. Both Travis Scott and J Balvin teamed up with McDonald's on signature meals. Bad Bunny and Cardi B paired up with Crocs and Reebok respectively on fresh footwear.