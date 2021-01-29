Celebrating the timeless legacy of Hindustani classical Doyen Pandit Bhimsen Joshi in his birth centenary year

MUMBAI: Endowed with a sonorous voice and creating his unique blend of singing by absorbing numerous gayaki styles, Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi enthralled generations of music-lovers in an illustrious career that spanned seven decades. A versatile musical genius, he led a renaissance in Indian classical music and played a stellar role in popularizing it among the masses.

To commemorate the timeless legacy of the great musical maestro and to celebrate his vocal legacy in his birth centenary year, Rithwik Foundation for Performing Arts has organized SwarBhaskar 100, a concert of Natya Sangeet, Abhangs and Indian Classical Music. The two-day musical event will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, from 5.30 pm onwards and Thursday, February 4, 2021, from 8.00 pm onwards at Dinanath Natyagruha, Vile Parle. Donation cards for the musical event will be available on www.bookmyshow.com

Swarbhaskar 100 will pay a rich and glowing tribute to Pandit Bhimsen Joshi by bringing on stage two of the greatest acclaimed classical vocalists from the Kirana Gharana, Anand Bhate and Jayateerth Mevundi. Anand Bhate, affectionately known as ‘Anand Gandharva’ and one of the best well-known disciples of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi will enchant audiences on February 3 and Jayateerth Mevundi disciple of Shri. Shripati Padegar, a very senior disciple of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi will enthrall music lovers on February 4 with the mellifluous rendering of Panditji’s compositions. Bharat Kamat, Mandar Puranik, Suyog Kundalkar, Niranjan Lele, Sukhad Munde, Suryakant Surve, and Varad Kathapurkar will be the co-artistes at the musical event.

Both Anand Bhate and Jayateerth Mevundi will render choicest NatyaSangeet, abhangas, and the immortal favourite ragas of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi like Shuddha Kalyan, Miyan Ki Todi, Puriya Dhanashri, Multani, Bhimpalasi, Darbari, Malkauns, Abhogi, Lalit, Yaman.

Rithwik Foundation for Performing Arts has been set up to promote awareness of Indian classical music and performing arts among the younger generation. The Foundation also aims to preserve the rich Indian heritage through digitization of music and performances. Celebrating the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Bhimsen Joshi is a humble acknowledgment of the legacy of his divine music which has enriched the lives of millions of music lovers across the globe says Mr. Pravin Kadle founder of Rithwick Foundation.

Event: SwarBhaskar 100 – Celebrating the timeless legacy of Hindustani classical Doyen

Pandit Bhimsen Joshi in his birth centenary year

Venue: Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagruha, VileParle

Date: 3rd February 2021 from 5.30 p.m onwards

4th February 2021 from 8.00 p.m onwards

Donor Cards will be available on www.bookmyshow.com