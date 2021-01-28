For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Jan 2021 16:42 |  By RnMTeam

Wax presents his latest intoxicating drill track 'Switch'

MUMBAI: GRM Daily’s "25 Hardest under the Radar Tunes of the year"

"An eye-catching vibe maker. Flowing very clean over ambient rap beats, Wax mixes word play with cheeky lyrics while telling his story at the same time" - Robert Bruce, Capital XTRA

"Laying down countless punchlines, he makes it look easy" - Shante Collier-McDermott, GRM Daily

Starting the year off with a bang, London born artist-producer Wax exhibits his take on Drill with his latest single 'Switch'. The track utilises traditional African Baile drums alongside an intoxicating drill bass line, with the artist effortlessly delivering poignant bars in an eloquent and smooth cadence.

'Switch' serves to embody the individuality of Wax and his influences; A2, J Hus, Kendrick lamar & Travis scott to name a few. Wax has innovated and elevated the sound of Drill to create what he describes as “Trill”, he acknowledges the anticipation of the UK urban scene for innovative and authentic artists with his highly addictive catchphrase “Streets been saying it my year, Biden”. Alongside his 1up collective peers Moko & Tay Jordan, Wax represents the cutting edge of genre-fluid Urban UK artists.

Performing on his own production means that you can never predict what's next, giving his audience a sense of curiosity and excitement. Wax is forging his own sound in the UK scene and despite only announcing himself to the world in 2020, his fanbase is growing quickly, accumulating over 160,000 streams on Spotify and 75,000 on YouTube all independently.

Tags
wax Best Singer Switch Singer
Related news
News | 28 Jan 2021

This is what 16-year-old Jonita Gandhi wrote in her diary!

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi who was born with music around her, shares a heartfelt story to Radioandmusic.com. Jonita who runs her own YouTube channel which has 795K subscribers. She regularly updates her fans with behind the scene stories and her songs.

read more
News | 28 Jan 2021

Did you know Halsey is pregnant with her first baby?

MUMBAI: Surprise! Halsey is pregnant!

read more
News | 28 Jan 2021

Shreya Ghoshal celebrates one million subscribers on YouTube

MUMBAI: Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal is celebrating one million subscribers on her YouTube channel, Shreya Ghoshal official. The singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to express gratitude to fans.

read more
News | 28 Jan 2021

Neha Bhasin: What's the use of being an artiste if I don't have a distinct voice?

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Bhasin believes that artistes should have a distinct voice and they should lead the way instead of being 'people pleasers' and trends. Rather, a singer should set a trend said Neha, who recently released the music video Tu ki jaane.

read more
News | 28 Jan 2021

Rita Ora is a fan of Charles Dickens

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Rita Ora says she is a huge fan of the iconic novelist Charles Dickens.

read more

RnM Biz

News
EXIT Festival 20th anniversary celebration will be held according to plan in July 2021

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival organisers remain optimistic about their 20th anniversary edition and wouldread more

News
Gaana joins hands with Sez on the Beat and his collective THE MVMNT to unify hip-hop forces in India

MUMBAI: With focus on offering the most diverse music experience to listeners, India’s largest muread more

News
Audionamix hires Music Adviser Cory Sims, launches new music business services initiative

MUMBAI: Audionamix is pleased to announce the hire of Cory Sims.read more

News
Who is the new BIG FM RJ speaking in different voices to the people of Delhi?

MUMBAI:Known to have some of the best personalities as RJs, BIG FM is always a step ahead in termread more

News
Music industry losses revenue as short video apps bypass payments

MUMBAI: The music industry in India is losing about Rs200 crore in revenues annually as short-vidread more

top# 5 articles

1
Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 Official Aftermovie

MUMBAI: People of Tomorrow from more than 150 countries around the world closed off the year in style at Tomorrowland 31.12.2020, counting down to...read more

2
Sheebah Karungi teams up with Wizkid, Suspect 95 and Calema to perform at the MTV Africa Music Awards 2021 | Vh1 and Voot Select

MUMBAI: The excitement of the The 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) has just escalated with the dynamic lineup of performers that are certain to...read more

3
Rezident Delivers Mesmerizing Remix for Aluna's 'Envious'

MUMBAI: Following his biggest year to-date, German producer Rezident returns to the release radar with a scintillating rework of Aluna’s hit single ‘...read more

4
Fedde Le Grand & 22Bullets 'Bang Bang’

MUMBAI: Kicking off 2021 in an emphatic manner, Dutch powerhouse producer Fedde Le Grand teams up with rocketing artist 22Bullets for a sensational...read more

5
This is Darshan’s third single to cross 100 million views in the span of one year

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval's track 'Bhula Dunga' was the talk of the town ever since its inception, as the popular on screen couple Siddharth Shukla and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games