Wax presents his latest intoxicating drill track 'Switch'

MUMBAI: GRM Daily’s "25 Hardest under the Radar Tunes of the year"

"An eye-catching vibe maker. Flowing very clean over ambient rap beats, Wax mixes word play with cheeky lyrics while telling his story at the same time" - Robert Bruce, Capital XTRA

"Laying down countless punchlines, he makes it look easy" - Shante Collier-McDermott, GRM Daily

Starting the year off with a bang, London born artist-producer Wax exhibits his take on Drill with his latest single 'Switch'. The track utilises traditional African Baile drums alongside an intoxicating drill bass line, with the artist effortlessly delivering poignant bars in an eloquent and smooth cadence.

'Switch' serves to embody the individuality of Wax and his influences; A2, J Hus, Kendrick lamar & Travis scott to name a few. Wax has innovated and elevated the sound of Drill to create what he describes as “Trill”, he acknowledges the anticipation of the UK urban scene for innovative and authentic artists with his highly addictive catchphrase “Streets been saying it my year, Biden”. Alongside his 1up collective peers Moko & Tay Jordan, Wax represents the cutting edge of genre-fluid Urban UK artists.

Performing on his own production means that you can never predict what's next, giving his audience a sense of curiosity and excitement. Wax is forging his own sound in the UK scene and despite only announcing himself to the world in 2020, his fanbase is growing quickly, accumulating over 160,000 streams on Spotify and 75,000 on YouTube all independently.