News |  28 Jan 2021 16:15 |  By RnMTeam

TOR releases first single, 'Foxglove' off forthcoming LP 'Oasis Sky'

MUMBAI: Renowned Canadian electronic music talent TOR returns to the release radar nearly a year after his last original release, this time around with the lead single ‘Foxglove’ from his highly-anticipated forthcoming third album Oasis Sky. The latest sonic offering to come from the well-established creative force directly follows his hour-long guest mix for Shapes at the tail end of last June, in addition to his mid-March released remix of Frameworks’ track ‘Breaking Down’. Out now, ‘Foxglove’ is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

The nearly five-minute musical endeavor immediately kicks off with a subdued, ambient tone. The pace builds steadily, alongside an atmospherically entrancing melody and beat that are replete with an infectiously propelling energy. Chopped, unintelligible, and discombobulated vocal cuts effortlessly aid in crafting a heady tone that’s consistently carried throughout the track’s entirety. Wholly awe-inspiring from start to finish, the latest masterpiece to come from TOR serves as yet another prime addition to his burgeoning back-catalog.

‘Last spring as the first lockdown restrictions eased off, I was able to take a trip to a good friend's cabin on a small off-grid island near Vancouver. When we got off the boat there was this sense of space and relief, and there were these Foxglove flowers blooming everywhere. When I got back home to my studio I tried to capture that time and feeling of that weight being lifted.’ - TOR

Over the last decade, TOR has been releasing his own unique signature take on electronic music to much critical acclaim. His debut 10-track album Drum Therapy was released in 2012, and was quickly followed up with his sophomore album Blue Book four short years later. Both would go on to receive over 20 million combined streams across all platforms to-date, a highly impressive feat. Over time, the producer has also graced the decks of some of the world’s most renowned events and venues, such as Electric Forest, Lightning in a Bottle, and the Do-Lab stage at Coachella. With live performances taking a halt, TOR took part in a virtual 2-hour charity live-stream performance via his Twitch channel last July in which all proceeds were donated to Black Lives Matter Vancouver.

With a forward-thinking sound and a finger perpetually on the pulse, TOR has made quite a name for himself in the world of electronic music. His latest single ‘Foxglove’ serves as yet another testament to this, and also provides an exciting glimpse into what to expect from Oasis Sky.

