News |  28 Jan 2021 18:05 |  By RnMTeam

Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 Official Aftermovie

MUMBAI: People of Tomorrow from more than 150 countries around the world closed off the year in style at Tomorrowland 31.12.2020, counting down to 2021 and dancing into the new year at Tomorrowland’s magical digital New Year’s Eve celebration. The festival now shares the official aftermovie of the unforgettable end of year party in the brand-new digital entertainment venue NAOZ, available exclusively to watch in the Tomorrowland app for 24 hours – after which it’ll become available on YouTube, Facebook and IGTV.

Taking people back to the magical tale written on the biggest night of the year and encompassing the best the 4 mesmerizing digital stages – Tree of Melodia, Atmosphere, Planaxis and Pulse – had to offer, the 12-minute video is a magnificent recap from the digital New Year’s Eve festival, which saw stellar performances from more than 25 legendary artists, including Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Diplo, Kölsch b2b Joris Voorn, Lost Frequencies, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, DJ Snoopadelic and many more. The Official Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 Aftermovie features a unique 11-song tracklist, treating fans to beautiful records from David Guetta & MORTEN, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Diplo, Kölsch, Lost Frequencies, Meduza, Netsky and Ytram.

Even though 2020 was a year of uncertain times, Tomorrowland welcomed and united millions of people of all ages and places through the power of music, bringing a magical show to their living rooms across the globe and allowing them to interact and unite as one from the comfort of their own homes, unfazed by any borders or boundaries.

Watch the Official Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 Aftermovie now exclusively in the Tomorrowland app for 24 hours! The aftermovie will be available on YouTube, Facebook and IGTV afterwards.

Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 Official Aftermovie – Full tracklist:

1. David Guetta & Sia – Let’s Love (David Guetta & MORTEN Future Rave Remix)
2. MEDUZA ft. Dermot Kennedy – Paradise
3. Age Of Love – The Age Of Love (Jam & Spoon Watch Out For Stella Mix)
4. Ytram & Citadelle – Alive
5. Sub Zero Project – Rave Into Space
6. Netsky & Sub Focus ft. Jozzy – Destiny
7. Lost Frequencies & Mathieu Koss – Don’t Leave Me Now (Deluxe Mix)
8. Diplo ft. Rhye – MMXX – XII (Kölsch Remix)
9. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike ft. Timmy Trumpet – Infinity (Raise Your Hands)
10. End show
11. Kevin Di Serna – Horizons

