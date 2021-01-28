Sheebah Karungi teams up with Wizkid, Suspect 95 and Calema to perform at the MTV Africa Music Awards 2021 | Vh1 and Voot Select

MUMBAI: The excitement of the The 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) has just escalated with the dynamic lineup of performers that are certain to set ablaze this year’s ceremony. Being held virtually for the first time, the MAMAs will witness rapper Nasty C return to the stage after 2016. Nigerian megastar Wizkid, Uganda sensation Sheebah Karungi, Kenyan powerhouse Khaligraph Jones and Ivory Cost icon Suspect 95 will be taking stage in the stellar ceremony hosted by DJ Khaled.
Commenting on her upcoming performances at the MAMAs, Sheebah Karungi said on social media, “I am beyond honored to be one of the performing artists on the MTV MAMA Awards 2021. This is a dream come true & thank you @mtvmamas MTV MAMA for choosing me & believing in me. Can’t wait to be on that stage entertaining such a diverse audience & performing a long side other great artists .My people & my fans you know I wouldn’t be where I am at today without your love & support ,SO you know i’m going to Represent us heavily on that stage."
The first set of performers have certainly made the music aficionados eager for the showdown however the best is yet to come as the MAMAs have announced more surprises in store. The MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 will be showcased in the country only on Voot Select and Vh1 India, 20th February 2021 at 11:30pm
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival organisers remain optimistic about their 20th anniversary edition and wouldread more
MUMBAI: With focus on offering the most diverse music experience to listeners, India’s largest muread more
MUMBAI: Audionamix is pleased to announce the hire of Cory Sims.read more
MUMBAI:Known to have some of the best personalities as RJs, BIG FM is always a step ahead in termread more
MUMBAI: The music industry in India is losing about Rs200 crore in revenues annually as short-vidread more
MUMBAI: Following his biggest year to-date, German producer Rezident returns to the release radar with a scintillating rework of Aluna’s hit single ‘...read more
MUMBAI: Kicking off 2021 in an emphatic manner, Dutch powerhouse producer Fedde Le Grand teams up with rocketing artist 22Bullets for a sensational...read more
MUMBAI: Darshan Raval's track 'Bhula Dunga' was the talk of the town ever since its inception, as the popular on screen couple Siddharth Shukla and...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper and producer MC STAN’s self-released debut album, Tadipaar has accumulated more than 5.5 million streams on Spotify, cementing his...read more
MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer and former Middle Tennessee State University student Chris Young returned to his hometown Wednesday, Jan. 27, for...read more