For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Jan 2021 18:56 |  By RnMTeam

Sheebah Karungi teams up with Wizkid, Suspect 95 and Calema to perform at the MTV Africa Music Awards 2021 | Vh1 and Voot Select

MUMBAI: The excitement of the The 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) has just escalated with the dynamic lineup of performers that are certain to set ablaze this year’s ceremony. Being held virtually for the first time, the MAMAs will witness rapper Nasty C return to the stage after 2016. Nigerian megastar Wizkid, Uganda sensation Sheebah Karungi, Kenyan powerhouse Khaligraph Jones and Ivory Cost icon Suspect 95 will be taking stage in the stellar ceremony hosted by DJ Khaled.

Commenting on her upcoming performances at the MAMAs, Sheebah Karungi said on social media, “I am beyond honored to be one of the performing artists on the MTV MAMA Awards 2021. This is a dream come true & thank you @mtvmamas MTV MAMA for choosing me & believing in me. Can’t wait to be on that stage entertaining such a diverse audience & performing a long side other great artists .My people & my fans you know I wouldn’t be where I am at today without your love & support ,SO you know i’m going to Represent us heavily on that stage."

The first set of performers have certainly made the music aficionados eager for the showdown however the best is yet to come as the MAMAs have announced more surprises in store. The MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 will be showcased in the country only on Voot Select and Vh1 India, 20th February 2021 at 11:30pm

Tags
Sheebah Karungi Wizkid Suspect 95 Calema MTV Africa Music Awards 2021 Vh1 Voot Select
Related news
News | 19 Jan 2021

Hip-Hop emerges as one of the hottest music genres at the Vh1P Awards; tap to see the list of winners

MUMBAI: From Kanye stealing Taylor’s thunder at the VMAs to Adele breaking her Grammy for Queen B, Vh1 been at forefront of bringing us the greatest moments from the international music space through the years.

read more
News | 15 Jan 2021

Vh1 celebrates its 'Sweet Sixteen' in style with their first ever Digital Award Party!

MUMBAI: Sweet sixteen has never been more exciting than what India’s leading English music entertainment channel Vh1 now has in store for their latest anniversary bash.

read more
News | 09 Nov 2020

BTS shine at MTV EMA 2020, Armaan Malik wins Best India Act

MUMBAI: The K-Pop boy band BTS walked away with four honours at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2020 including Best Song, while singer Armaan Malik won the Best India Act.

read more
News | 06 Nov 2020

EMA 2020: Watch The Biggest Celebration Of Music, Live And Exclusive On Voot Select

MUMBAI: The year 2020 will go down in history as the most unexpected and unpredictable, yet music has been the one constant for everyone around the world.

read more
News | 04 Sep 2020

Vh1 celebrates Teacher's Day with a musical syllabus

MUMBAI: When words fail, music comes alive. The aura of soulful tunes and rhythmic beats often act as not only a source of entertainment but also a healer, a motivator, and a guide; much like the teachers in our lives.

read more

RnM Biz

News
EXIT Festival 20th anniversary celebration will be held according to plan in July 2021

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival organisers remain optimistic about their 20th anniversary edition and wouldread more

News
Gaana joins hands with Sez on the Beat and his collective THE MVMNT to unify hip-hop forces in India

MUMBAI: With focus on offering the most diverse music experience to listeners, India’s largest muread more

News
Audionamix hires Music Adviser Cory Sims, launches new music business services initiative

MUMBAI: Audionamix is pleased to announce the hire of Cory Sims.read more

News
Who is the new BIG FM RJ speaking in different voices to the people of Delhi?

MUMBAI:Known to have some of the best personalities as RJs, BIG FM is always a step ahead in termread more

News
Music industry losses revenue as short video apps bypass payments

MUMBAI: The music industry in India is losing about Rs200 crore in revenues annually as short-vidread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rezident Delivers Mesmerizing Remix for Aluna's 'Envious'

MUMBAI: Following his biggest year to-date, German producer Rezident returns to the release radar with a scintillating rework of Aluna’s hit single ‘...read more

2
Fedde Le Grand & 22Bullets 'Bang Bang’

MUMBAI: Kicking off 2021 in an emphatic manner, Dutch powerhouse producer Fedde Le Grand teams up with rocketing artist 22Bullets for a sensational...read more

3
This is Darshan’s third single to cross 100 million views in the span of one year

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval's track 'Bhula Dunga' was the talk of the town ever since its inception, as the popular on screen couple Siddharth Shukla and...read more

4
Cult rapper-producer MC Stan’s debut album Tadipaar crosses 5 million streams on Spotify

MUMBAI: Rapper and producer MC STAN’s self-released debut album, Tadipaar has accumulated more than 5.5 million streams on Spotify, cementing his...read more

5
Chris Young, MTSU celebrate grand opening of 'Chris Young Cafe,' unveiling of Tennessee Music Pathways marker

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer and former Middle Tennessee State University student Chris Young returned to his hometown Wednesday, Jan. 27, for...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games