This is Darshan’s third single to cross 100 million views in the span of one year

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval's track 'Bhula Dunga' was the talk of the town ever since its inception, as the popular on screen couple Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were featuring in it post their Bigg Boss stint. The song created waves as soon as it released and continues to break records even now. Bhula Dunga has crossed 100 million views on Youtube in a span of few months and is Darshan Raval’s third single to achieve the feat in less than a year.

Commenting on the same, Naushad Khan, MD of Indie Music Label, which exclusively releases all his tracks,says "It's a great feeling to achieve the landmark number three times in just a span of one year. Bhula Dunga was always a special song for all of us and we are glad that people loved the song. The expectations from the song were huge not only due to Darshan’s fans but because of the massive following Siddharth and Shehnaz enjoy. 100 million views for the third time in a row is a rare and big achievement.

Commenting on the same, Darshan says "My fans have always supported me and Im extremely happy with the response Bhula Dunga gets even today, months after its release. The credit goes to the entire team that worked on this song and its a proud moment for us all. I hope this dream run continues and we are all willing to work as hard as we can for it to happen” he smiles.