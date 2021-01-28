Cult rapper-producer MC Stan’s debut album Tadipaar crosses 5 million streams on Spotify

MUMBAI: Rapper and producer MC STAN’s self-released debut album, Tadipaar has accumulated more than 5.5 million streams on Spotify, cementing his status as one of the most exciting hip-hop talents in India.

Tadipaar is an independent release in collaboration with Paris-based independent digital music distribution and artist services company Believe, and the album is the first release as part of this association.

Shilpa Sharda, director of Artists Services at Believe India says, “We are proud to associate with MC STAN, he is a great talent!”

Listen to the album here: https://bfan.link/tadipaar-album

“MC Stan’s album has been welcomed by listeners and critics alike, with his fans being the main drivers of his popularity. More than 5.5 million streams of the album have been recorded on Spotify, and multiple music videos on YouTube have trended organically. India has always had a unique music landscape and I am glad we are able to service local, independent artists with tools created specifically for keeping their global reach and local needs in mind. Our intention is to reach every artist in every language in India as limiting to one or two key languages would not be sufficient to leverage the unique representation of Indian music,” she adds.

MC STAN is just 11,000 short of reaching the milestone number of one million subscribers on his YouTube channel, which stands at 989000 currently.

Believe India previously announced a collaboration with rapper, music composer and producer Raftaar’s new label Kalamkaar and have on its roster artists like Zaeden, Sachin-Jigar, Punjabi popstars Indar Chahal and Harvy Sandhu, Haryanvi artist Vishvajeet Chowdhary and Tamilian film composer and singer Leon James alongside MC STAN.

The eight-track album Tadipaar serves as a showcase for MC STAN’s versatility as a rapper and producer, that isn’t tethered to genre classifications or trends. The inherently personal album showcases MC STAN’s dexterity with languages (Marathi, Hindi and English), and his ability to mould words to his cause.

