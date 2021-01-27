For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  27 Jan 2021

Watch Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill having a blast!

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill rang in her 28th birthday in the presence of her family someone else really special to her. Her rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Shukla also joined the midnight celebrations with her family.

A video shared by Shehnaaz on Instagram shows how she cut her birthday cake in the presence of her parents, Sidharth and his mother, Rita Shukla. Shehnaaz was seen in a white silk pyjamas, asking everyone to sing her the birthday song as she cut the cake. Sidharth sang it loud and clear as everyone else joined in.

After cutting the cake, Shehnaaz proceeded to share the first piece with Sidharth but he made her feed it to her family. He then took her by the arm, to the nearby swimming pool. With help of another person, he swung her near the pool a few times and then threw her in. A shocked Shehnaaz was left soaked in her night suit, but laughing through it all.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Love u all." She got a tonne of wishes from her followers on Instagram as well. "Happy Birthday Bebu lots of love uhhhhhhh," wrote one. "Our Fav. celebrating together," wrote another.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth met on reality television show, Bigg Boss season 13. The two grew close inside the house but have not confirmed their relationship. They have even starred in a few music videos together, latest one being Tony Kakkar's Shona Shona.

Shehnaaz Gill Sidharth Shukla Singer
