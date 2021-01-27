The Weeknd drops album ahead of super bowl performance

MUMBAI: The Weeknd has unveiled an 18-song greatest hits collection, The Highlights, in advance of his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance.
The "Blinding Lights" singer will take the stage at the Super Bowl LV showdown between Tampa Bay and Kansas City on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
But before then, he's offering fans the chance to order a copy of his hits comp, which features such beloved songs as "In Your Eyes," "Can't Feel My Face," "Starboy," "Heartless," "Die For You," "Love Me Harder" and "Wicked Games," among others; the singer's site says the CD version will ship in the next two or three weeks.
At press time, the collection was not available on major streaming services, and a spokesperson for The Weeknd hadn't returned requests for comment on when it would be released for streaming.
Meanwhile, Abel is gearing up for the big game; he tweeted a photo of himself along with a football emoji on Monday (Jan. 25).
See the track list for The Highlights, as well as The Weeknd's teaser tweet, below.
"Save Your Tears"
"Blinding Lights"
"In Your Eyes"
"Can't Feel My Face"
"I Feel It Coming" ft. Daft Punk
"Starboy" feat. Daft Punk
"Pray For Me" feat. Kendrick Lamar
"Heartless"
"Often"
"The Hills"
"Call Out My Name"
"Die For You"
"Earned It"
"Love Me Harder" feat. Ariana Grande
"Acquainted"
"Wicked Games"
"The Morning"
"After Hours"
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 26, 2021
