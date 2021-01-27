For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Jan 2021 14:11 |  By RnMTeam

Selena Gomez announces another Spanish song 'Baila Conmigo'

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is unstoppable

Recently after releasing Spanish song “Once upon a time- De Una Vez” the “Rare” singer is all geared up in releasing another Spanish song “Dance with me- Baila Conmigo” along with Raul Alejandro and Tainy on 29th January.

Selena Gomez first came to the spotlight in Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place. Since then, her musical career has taken off.

Tags
Selena Gomez rare Singer music
Related news
News | 27 Jan 2021

Watch Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill having a blast!

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill rang in her 28th birthday in the presence of her family someone else really special to her. Her rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Shukla also joined the midnight celebrations with her family.

read more
News | 27 Jan 2021

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are in a relationship

MUMBAI: We are learning more details about why Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are clicking romantically. The pair have been casually dating since around December, and the relationship is building on what had previously created their strong friendship.

read more
News | 27 Jan 2021

cehryl reveals nostalgic new track and video "Philadelphia"

MUMBAI: Vocalist cehryl enters 2021 announcing her new EP, 'time machine', out April 9th, 2021 via Nettwerk. To celebrate the announcement, she also shares her new single "philadelphia".

read more
News | 27 Jan 2021

Kanye West yells at Chance The Rapper in a new leaked documentary

MUMBAI: A video of Kanye West screaming at frequent collaborator Chance The Rapper has surfaced.

read more
News | 27 Jan 2021

The Weeknd drops album ahead of super bowl performance

MUMBAI: The Weeknd has unveiled an 18-song greatest hits collection, The Highlights, in advance of his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Gaana joins hands with Sez on the Beat and his collective THE MVMNT to unify hip-hop forces in India

MUMBAI: With focus on offering the most diverse music experience to listeners, India’s largest muread more

News
Audionamix hires Music Adviser Cory Sims, launches new music business services initiative

MUMBAI: Audionamix is pleased to announce the hire of Cory Sims.read more

News
Who is the new BIG FM RJ speaking in different voices to the people of Delhi?

MUMBAI:Known to have some of the best personalities as RJs, BIG FM is always a step ahead in termread more

News
Music industry losses revenue as short video apps bypass payments

MUMBAI: The music industry in India is losing about Rs200 crore in revenues annually as short-vidread more

News
Radio City and Mid-day Award top OTT Talent with the second edition of the hitlist OTT Awards

MUMBAI: After a successful season 1, Radio City, India’s leading radio network, and Mid-day, Mumbread more

top# 5 articles

1
Selena Gomez is freaking out over Billie Eilish wearing her Rare Beauty line

MUMBAI: Superstar Selena Gomez fangirled over the fact that singer Billie Eilish wore her Rare Beauty line on the cover of Vanity Fair. Taking to her...read more

2
Nikhil D'souza is the humblest artist we have ever come across: Archit & Smit

MUMBAI: Composers Archit and Smit drop their third original independent song “Pal”, collaborated with Nikhil D’souza, where they wanted to express a...read more

3
Melodic Dance Music From Madrid: Jus Kno' "Looped Circles"

MUMBAI: First conceived in 2015, Asturian artists Alex Aller and Pablo Villanueva conjoined their aptitudes for production and visual art to create...read more

4
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are in a relationship

MUMBAI: We are learning more details about why Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are clicking romantically. The pair have been casually dating...read more

5
Kanye West yells at Chance The Rapper in a new leaked documentary

MUMBAI: A video of Kanye West screaming at frequent collaborator Chance The Rapper has surfaced. A one-minute clip - which seems to be leaked footage...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games