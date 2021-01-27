Selena Gomez announces another Spanish song 'Baila Conmigo'

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is unstoppable
Recently after releasing Spanish song “Once upon a time- De Una Vez” the “Rare” singer is all geared up in releasing another Spanish song “Dance with me- Baila Conmigo” along with Raul Alejandro and Tainy on 29th January.
Selena Gomez first came to the spotlight in Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place. Since then, her musical career has taken off.
