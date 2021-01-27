For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  27 Jan 2021 15:12 |  By RnMTeam

Melodic Dance Music From Madrid: Jus Kno' "Looped Circles"

MUMBAI: First conceived in 2015, Asturian artists Alex Aller and Pablo Villanueva conjoined their aptitudes for production and visual art to create innovative and thoughtful electronic music; coining the name for their audio-visual brainchild Just Kno'. With 2020 providing ample time for reflection and insight, Jus Kno' seized the opportunity to fine-tune their creative frequencies and produce their debut studio album. Composed in quarantine, 'Looped Circles' represents the culmination of years of collective experience, inspiration, and dedication to their craft.  Out on Friday, January 22nd via Spanish label Faneca Music, the lead single and title track off of the album foreshadows what's in store from Jus Kno's forthcoming full body of work this March.

Opening with an ambient, melancholy chord and string progression that drops deep into a poignant bassline, through the duration song's duration we see driving intelligent dance music weaved intricately with organic, classical elements and somber percussion. Crafting an atmosphere brimming with emotion and yearning, "Looped Circles" [SINGLE] provides ample insight into what can be expected from the balance of the remaining 8 cuts of the album in-full.

[WATCH "LOOPED CIRCLES" LIVE PERFORMANCE]

With a penultimate single due February followed by the album's release slated for March, listeners can expect a series of music videos to further elevate the visual identity for Jus Kno'.  Despite the limitations imposed by the past year, the duo sets out to deliver an ambitious body of work that will be key to future performances; the first of which to take place at the Antonio Machado Auditorium, come January 30th, with limited capacity, joined by fellow Faneca Music act The Low Flying Panic Attack.

Independedntly, both Alex Miller and Pablo Villanueva's works over the years have garnered the attention of international music media. Featured by the likes of BBC 1xtra, DJ Mag Spain and more, their first 3 EP's and 9 music videos set the foundation on which their album 'Looped Circles' is built upon.  Further enabling their creative freedoms, Faneca Music signed the act in 2019 and released their 5-track EP 'Asymmetry'.  Peppered with organic sounds and dark synthesizer lines, 'Asymmetry' boasts elements that are undeliably aligned with the act's identity and will surely be used alongside a potpurri of new, experimental sounds in the upcoming album.

Stay up to date with all of Jus Kno's social channels for news on future singles and their impending album 'Looped Circles' due March 2021

