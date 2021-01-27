Kanye West yells at Chance The Rapper in a new leaked documentary

MUMBAI: A video of Kanye West screaming at frequent collaborator Chance The Rapper has surfaced.

A one-minute clip - which seems to be leaked footage reportedly from the upcoming YZY TV documentary of the making of the still-to-be-released DONDA album - was posted on YouTube Saturday and has created quite a buzz on social media.

The video is also the first new footage, music, and even image of the 43-year-old rapper since reports that his divorce from wife Kim Kardashian is 'imminent'.

The footage was shot over the summer of 2020 at his YEEZY compound in Wyoming as Kanye was joined by several members of his team along with the 27-year-old rapper.

Record executive and longtime business partner of Kanye, Damon Dash, is then shown explaining what was about to be shown in an interview.

The 49-year-old entrepreneur said: 'You know my thing is just get rid of the people that are triggering, get them out of here and let's just have fun being creative. So, you know, Kanye is finishing his album and there’s people around.

‘Chance, honestly, because of what he was reading, he came through just to check Kanye. You know, again, Kanye deals with his issues at all times. They got into it, but they worked it out. At the end of the day, Chance was there just to be a friend.'

Kanye is then shown having an animated conversation with Chance as they stood next to each other.

It then cuts to Kanye sitting down on a couch with Chance hunched over talking to him when the father of four stood up and began to yell.

A lot of the clip had distorted audio but Kanye could be heard saying: 'Sit your a** down and listen to the album or leave.'

The two seemingly worked out their differences as they were seen outside with some of the team and Chance told a joke that Kanye laughed boisterously at.

The two talented rappers from Chicago first worked together when Chance had a featured verse on Kanye's 2016 song Ultralight Beam from his seventh studio album The Life Of Pablo.

The release of the clip comes at an interesting time as there have been multiple reports of an impending divorce from 40-year-old wife Kim in recent weeks.

It's understood that Kim will reportedly discuss the end of her marriage to Kanye during the final series of the family's E! reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, much to the horror of the Bound 2 rapper, a source told UsWeekly.

'He is less than thrilled,' a source said as he continues to stay in Wyoming on his ranch while Kim remains with all four of their children at their Hidden Hills, California mansion.

The source added: 'She will continue to focus on her business empire. Kim has been in individual counselling and is at peace with where her life is headed.'

Kim and Kanye - who share North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 19 months, together - had been in marriage counselling as they 'tried to work through things.'

A source said of their counselling sessions: 'Divorce has been discussed, but Kim wants more than anything for their relationship to work.

'There wasn't anything specific that happened that led them to this point ... They are 100 percent aligned when it comes to the kids.'

However, another insider insists the couple are just dealing with 'regular relationship issues.'

They added of the couple's struggles: 'It's just regular relationship issues. There is no one else involved. Divorce talks have been on and off with them since the spring.'

Page Six has since reported that Kim is keen for her long-running show to end in explosive fashion by candidly discussing the breakdown of her relationship to Kanye.

A source explained: 'The Kardashians intend to go out with a bang. They’ve filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems.

'But everybody involved is on a nondisclosure agreement, because the finale won’t screen until later in 2021.'