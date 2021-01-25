Sonu Sood joins the Moj bandwagon and kickstarts #MojHeroes campaign this Republic Day

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrity and philanthropist Sonu Sood debuts on India’s leading short video platform, Moj and kickstarts its #MojHeroes campaign. The campaign encourages netizens to pay tribute to Indian soldiers for their countless acts of sacrifice in safeguarding India’s sovereignty and also applaud the unsung heroes who are contributing towards building a better India.
The actor, through a video byte, urged netizens to create short videos on Moj and express their gratitude to the Indian heroes who have been committed to making a difference to the nation.
The campaign is designed to invoke a sense of pride and renewed patriotism among Indians as India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day. All the video entries will be personally evaluated by the actor and the most heart-touching tributes will be featured on his Moj profile.
Take a look at Sonu Sood’s video on Moj. To download click here.
